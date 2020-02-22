Sonam Kapoor Slams Ali Abbas Zafar Over 'Mr. India Trilogy', Calls Debacle 'disrespectful'

A few days back, Bharat director Ali Abbas Zafar announced the Mr India Trilogy reportedly starring Katrina Kaif in a pivotal role. However ever since then, the director has been receiving severe backlash for not 'mentioning' or keeping the original makers of the film in the loop. Interestingly, sources have claimed that the trilogy is to be a superhero franchise and not a remake of an old film.

READ: Sonam Kapoor Shows How To Complement Attire With Sunglasses In These Pictures

Sonam Kapoor takes on Ali Abbas Zafar

As the matter heats up, Sonam Kapoor has slammed Ali Abbas Zafar for not informing her father, Anil Kapoor about the film as he is one of the people who have played a 'major role' in making the film. Calling it 'disrespectful', Sonam wrote, "It's sad because that was a film made with heart and hard work and is very sentimental to my father, beyond commerce and announcements'

READ: Shekhar Kapur Slams 'Mr. India Trilogy', Claims Makers Using Title For 'big Weekend'

Previously, director Shekhar Kapur claimed that Mr India trilogy makers are just using the title to get a big weekend as they cannot use the characters/story without permission from the original creators of the film. The director's response came after a fan exclaimed that the period drama should not be remade for its 'cult classic status' as it would fail very badly.

No one has even asked me or mentioned to me about this film called Mr India 2. I can only guess that they using the title to get a big weekend. For they cannot use the characters/story without permission from the original creators of the film. https://t.co/Set5eDH63j — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) February 18, 2020

Director Ali Abbas Zafar best known for Salman Khan's Bharat is all set to make a superhero trilogy titled Mr India. Reportedly, the franchise will star Katrina Kaif in a pivotal role and after the script is finalised, the makers will then go on to sign actors and technicians. Pegged as an 'exciting project', it is to showcase never-seen-before stunts in Bollywood.

READ: Shekhar Kapur Back With A New Project 'Ibis Trilogy', To Adapt Amitav Ghosh's Trilogy

READ: Shekhar Kapur: List Of Top Five Best Films By The Masoom Director

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.