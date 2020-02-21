The Debate
Sonam Kapoor Shows How To Complement Attire With Sunglasses In These Pictures

Bollywood News

Sonam Kapoor is known for her royal and unique fashion choices. She has also given major accessory goals to her fans. Read on to check out her best sunglasses

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor is a Bollywood diva who does not fail to experiment with her outfits. Major fashion inspiration to many, Sonam is always seen sporting new styles at ease. Her Instagram handle is a sweet treat to fashion enthusiasts. Check out Sonam Kapoor's collection of sunglasses in these pictures.

Sonam Kapoor's sunglasses

Here, in the airport look, Sonam Kapoor opted for a velvet shirt top, donned with a denim jacket. To add to her sporty look, Sonam Kapoor stunned in a pair of larger than life sunglasses. The tinted glasses had a mirror effect design. Also, take a look at Sonam Kapoor's huge hoops. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on

Also Read | Sonam Kapoor's Lehenga-cholis That You Can Take Bridal Look Inspiration From, See Pics

When Sonam Kapoor stepped out in a maroon puffed sleeve top, she was looking nothing but a diva. Dressed in a Valentino Maison designed dress, the Zoya Factor actor looked stunning. She completed her look with a pair of sunglasses. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on

Also Read | Malaika Arora to Sonam Kapoor; how Bollywood actors are styling puffed sleeves

Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor gave major fashion goals on their day out in LA. While Sonam Kapoor donned a pantsuit, Rhea kept it semi-formal with blazer and culottes. The duo balanced their looks with bags and sunglasses. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on

Also Read | Sonam Kapoor's corporate wardrobe is all about boss-lady vibes; See pics

Unlike the first picture, Sonam Kapoor went all opposite here. She sported a pair of small round black sunglasses with mini golden hoops. She wore a white formal dress. Sonam Kapoor paired brown loafers with the frock dress. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on

Also Read | Sonam Kapoor excited for Janhvi Kapoor's 'Gunjan Saxena'; says 'Cant wait for its takeoff'

Image Credits - Sonam Kapoor's Instagram

 

 

