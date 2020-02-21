Sonam Kapoor Shows How To Complement Attire With Sunglasses In These Pictures

Sonam Kapoor is a Bollywood diva who does not fail to experiment with her outfits. Major fashion inspiration to many, Sonam is always seen sporting new styles at ease. Her Instagram handle is a sweet treat to fashion enthusiasts. Check out Sonam Kapoor's collection of sunglasses in these pictures.

Sonam Kapoor's sunglasses

Here, in the airport look, Sonam Kapoor opted for a velvet shirt top, donned with a denim jacket. To add to her sporty look, Sonam Kapoor stunned in a pair of larger than life sunglasses. The tinted glasses had a mirror effect design. Also, take a look at Sonam Kapoor's huge hoops.

When Sonam Kapoor stepped out in a maroon puffed sleeve top, she was looking nothing but a diva. Dressed in a Valentino Maison designed dress, the Zoya Factor actor looked stunning. She completed her look with a pair of sunglasses.

Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor gave major fashion goals on their day out in LA. While Sonam Kapoor donned a pantsuit, Rhea kept it semi-formal with blazer and culottes. The duo balanced their looks with bags and sunglasses.

Unlike the first picture, Sonam Kapoor went all opposite here. She sported a pair of small round black sunglasses with mini golden hoops. She wore a white formal dress. Sonam Kapoor paired brown loafers with the frock dress.

Image Credits - Sonam Kapoor's Instagram

