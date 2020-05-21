Sonam Kapoor's Films That Were Set A Different Time Period - Mausam, Sanju, And More

Sonam Kapoor is known for her work in Hindi films and is loved for being a true blood fashion icon. The actor has been a part of several films that successfully transport the viewer back in time. Some films are often set in an era different from the one we live in and thus reminds one of the good old days. Here are some of Sonam Kapoor’s movies based in a different time period which gave fans a trip down memory lane.

Sonam Kapoor's films which were based in a different time period

Mausam

Mausam depicted the story of two cross stared lovers. Catastrophe follows them wherever they go and things often seem to against them. The lovers in the film keep meeting and separating from each other and the film takes the viewer through different eras. The film was praised for its amazing soundtrack which stuck with the viewers for a very long time.

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag was set in the partition era and highlights several key aspects of that time. As the story progresses, one gets to see how times have changed and India has grown to become a more stable country. Sonam Kapoor, despite her minor role in the film, managed to make a lasting impact. Bhaag Milkha Bhaag was a huge success and was one of the few movies that went on to start the trend of sports biopics in Bollywood.

Sanju

Sanju was yet another film that took people through different eras in a single film. The film highlighted the '80s and '90s when Bollywood was booming as a film industry. The fashion sense of people back in the day and their fashion choices now are clearly contrasts captured by the shifting timelines in the film. The film gave the audience an epic throwback. Sonam Kapoor appears in the film during its '80s period as a typical girl from that era. Her role was loved by many and despite her small appearance, she made a lasting Impact which was crucial for the film.

Neerja

One of the most loved films of Sonam Kapoor is the 2016 film Neerja. The film was based on a real person, Neerja Bhanot, who risked her life to save the passengers on board. Neerja was awarded the Ashoka Chakra for her bravery posthumously as the air hostess died while trying to save the passenger on the hijacked flight. The film was set in the '80s and everything on screen suited the narrative of the film which engaged the audience till the end.

