Sonam Kapoor And Other B'Town Ladies Giving Tips On How To Drape A Saree In A Unique Way

The Indus Valley Civilization is reported to be the time when Saree- the traditional attire of Indians, was discovered. The six-yard staple has successfully managed to amuse multiple Bollywood celebrities for ages now. Popular Bollywood celebrities like Sonam Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Vidya Balan, and other A-list actors from Bollywood have opted for a saree for innumerable occasions; including weddings appearances to movie promotions. Often, these divas have given a quirky twist to the outfit. Here are five times Bollywood actors draped the traditional saree in unconventional ways.
Popular Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor wore the six-yard magnificent saree for the Diwali celebrations this year. Dressed in a pink and green South Indian half saree, Jahnvi Kapoor was looking mesmerising while posing with her Dostana 2 co-stars. The actor completed the traditional look with a pair of diamond earrings.
Vidya Balan wore a stunning Sari dress for a press conference that was recently hosted in the city. Dressed in a red sari dress, Vidya Balan stole the show with her on-point makeup and statement silver piece. The traditional look was put together by Shounak Amonkar and Pranay Jaitly.
Sonam Kapoor donned a semi-traditional dress at the recently held Paris Fashion Week. Dressed in a black saree tuxedo, the actor grabbed all the eyes balls for her bold look and unique style statement. Sonam Kapoor completed the look with a polki diamond necklace.
Madhuri Dixit looked stunning in a turquoise green modern age saree. The modern-age saree designed by Shantanu and Nikhil was lending Madhuri a uber-chic look. Check out Madhuri Dixit's saree look:
Shilpa Shetty was gleaming with joy wearing a statement piece designed by Sonaakshi Raj. Dressed in a golden ultra-modern saree, Shilpa was looking all part gorgeous in this look. The actor completed the look with a stone embellished belt.
