Sonam Kapoor And Other B'Town Ladies Giving Tips On How To Drape A Saree In A Unique Way

The Indus Valley Civilization is reported to be the time when Saree- the traditional attire of Indians, was discovered. The six-yard staple has successfully managed to amuse multiple Bollywood celebrities for ages now. Popular Bollywood celebrities like Sonam Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Vidya Balan, and other A-list actors from Bollywood have opted for a saree for innumerable occasions; including weddings appearances to movie promotions. Often, these divas have given a quirky twist to the outfit. Here are five times Bollywood actors draped the traditional saree in unconventional ways.

Five times Bollywood actors draped saree unconventionally

Janhvi Kapoor

Popular Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor wore the six-yard magnificent saree for the Diwali celebrations this year. Dressed in a pink and green South Indian half saree, Jahnvi Kapoor was looking mesmerising while posing with her Dostana 2 co-stars. The actor completed the traditional look with a pair of diamond earrings.

Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan wore a stunning Sari dress for a press conference that was recently hosted in the city. Dressed in a red sari dress, Vidya Balan stole the show with her on-point makeup and statement silver piece. The traditional look was put together by Shounak Amonkar and Pranay Jaitly.

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor donned a semi-traditional dress at the recently held Paris Fashion Week. Dressed in a black saree tuxedo, the actor grabbed all the eyes balls for her bold look and unique style statement. Sonam Kapoor completed the look with a polki diamond necklace.

Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Dixit looked stunning in a turquoise green modern age saree. The modern-age saree designed by Shantanu and Nikhil was lending Madhuri a uber-chic look. Check out Madhuri Dixit's saree look:

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty was gleaming with joy wearing a statement piece designed by Sonaakshi Raj. Dressed in a golden ultra-modern saree, Shilpa was looking all part gorgeous in this look. The actor completed the look with a stone embellished belt.

(Promo Image Courtesy: Sonam Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor Instagram)