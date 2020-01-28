Ananya Panday Vs Kareena Kapoor Khan: Who Wore The Quirky Printed Ensemble Better?

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most fashionable actors in Bollywood. She has impressive looks and stylish attires. The diva leaves no stone unturned when it comes to giving out fashion goals. On the other hand, there is also Ananya Panday, who is the emerging new face of Bollywood for the millennials. Recently, both these actors were spotted in a similar outfit.

Ananya Panday vs Kareena Kapoor Khan

Reportedly, Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted in a stunning dress for an interaction. The beautiful diva paired her pretty outfit in orange, white and blue with simple and basic heels. Her hairstyle was in a poker-straight style which looked just perfect on her. Her make-up just perfectly gelled her attire and appearance. Kareena Kapoor used a nude color lipstick with some highlighter on her cheeks and a tint of mascara. Be it any accessories, Kareena always stuns in each and every one of them. But according to reports, with this stunning outfit, Kareena Kapoor Khan opted for a simple and pretty look for a UNICEF event in October.

Image courtesy: @therealkareenakapoor

Ananya Panday wore this outfit for the promotions of her movie Pati Patni Aur Woh when she visited the Bigg Boss 13 sets. Ananya was wearing a shirt dress in the shade of blue, white and orange, the same as Kareena Kapoor Khan. She looked pretty in this outfit which had a mid-waist belt and thigh-high slit. Her hair was styled in wavy looks and she also wore the beautiful strappy sandals with that dress. Ananya Panday completed her look with a dewy sheen and light make-up. But her dress was in a different style from Kareena Kapoor, which looked stunning in the outfit. Ananya Panday tinted her lips with orange lipstick shade and highlighted her cheeks along with a generous amount of mascara to flaunt her eyes.

Image courtesy: @ananyapanday

