Sonam Kapoor To Begin Work On Hindi Remake Of Korean Film 'Blind' Post Lockdown

Sonam Kapoor, who is currently in Delhi, in a recent live session with a magazine, revealed that she is scheduled to begin work on a Hindi remake of a Korean film titled, Blind. Sonam K Ahuja also talked about her life under the Coronavirus lockdown. The Saawariya actor further spoke about her love for the camera and her passion for her craft. Sonam Kapoor revealed that none of her projects was in production when the lockdown was imposed.

Meanwhile, Sonam Kapoor time and again keeps sharing glimpses of her indoor whereabouts with husband Anand Ahuja. She also celebrated her second year wedding anniversary at home amid the lockdown. And her parents, Sunita and Anil Kapoor, recently rejoiced the special day of completing 36 years of their marriage. On both occasions, Sonam Kapoor shared a slew of pictures and also penned heartfelt notes about the same.

Also Read |Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sonam Kapoor's fun banter in this throwback video is unmissable

Earlier, Sonam took to her Instagram story to share a throwback picture of her 2011 appearance at the Cannes Film Festival. In 2011, Kapoor made her Cannes debut, donning an exquisite white floor-length gown. The Neerja actor's gown was by Jean Paul Gaultier. She received a lot of compliments for her look in the gorgeous white gown. One of her fan pages posted the throwback picture of the actor, which Sonam later shared on her Instagram story. Check out.

Also Read | Sonam Kapoor or Parineeti Chopra: Whose chemistry with Ayushmann Khurrana won hearts?

From making pancakes to cooking scrumptious food, Sonam Kapoor is enjoying the quarantine time with her husband, Ahuja. She keeps sharing pictures of the delectable breakfast she cooks every morning. Moreover, no to miss the adorable childhood photographs shared by Sonam, featuring sister Rhea Kapoor, and daddy, Anil Kapoor.

Also Read | Sonam Kapoor Reveals The 'Impossible Task' She Has To Do During Lockdown; See Pics

Sonam Kapoor's projects

On the professional front, Sonam Kapoor was seen in two movies in 2019, namely, The Zoya Factor and Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. Even though the movies did not churn massive numbers at the box office, fans still lauded Sonam's acting in both the romantic-comedy dramas. As per reports, she will soon be teaming up with Sujoy Ghosh for an upcoming film. However, not many insights about the venture are reported yet. Sonam Kapoor's fans cannot wait to see her on-screen in Blind, and Sujoy Ghosh's upcoming untitled outing.

Also Read |Sonam Kapoor Shares Throwback Photos Of Herself From Cannes Film Festival 2011

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.