Sonam Kapoor Lashes Out At Trolls For 'women As Second-class Citizens' Quote

Sonam K Ahuja has been vocal with her comments in the last few days. Be it slamming a troll over Anil Kapoor’s picture with Dawood Ibrahim, expressing displeasure with RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat’s ‘divorce’ comment, disagreeing with Chetan Bhagat over his comment on ‘AAP not falling into liberal agnipariksha’ or her unhappiness with the Mr India reboot, her reactions made headlines. However, her own statement, of ‘women being second class citizens’ in this part of the world, also got strong responses from the Twitteratti.

The Delhi 6 star was quoted as saying in a recent interview with a magazine that female empowerment was important to her because she belonged to the part of the world where ‘women have always been second-class citizens.’ While some lauded her for her comment, she also got numerous negative reactions to the post. Some women shared their own experiences of never been discriminated against, while others highlighted her ‘privileges’ like studying abroad, working in the film industry and more. Some of them are much more harsh too. A netizen wrote to the actor how he was not ‘surprised’ to see the reactions she got, and asked when will this end.

Sonam had a strong reaction to the question, stating that since the ‘blatant sexism, classism and racism’ had started, it was not going to end. The 34-year-old termed them as ‘blind and ignorant’ and even compared them with Nazis.

Here’s the post:

Now that the blatant sexism, classism and racism has started it won’t. They are blind and ignorant. Akin to nazis. — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) March 3, 2020

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Sonam is yet to announce her next after The Zoya Factor last year. The actor, however, is rumoured to be starring in Kahaani director Sujoy Ghosh’s next. As per reports, the movie will be a remake of the Korean film Blind.

