Sonam Kapoor gets candid about mom-in-law Priya Ahuja, calls her 'cool' and 'Progressive'

Bollywood’s couple Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja have always managed to steal the limelight with their adorable posts on social media. During the lockdown, Sonam who was quarantined with her husband in New Delhi after their trip to London, spent some fun family moments with Priya Ahuja, her mom-in-law. Recently during an interview with a leading publication, Sonam opened up about her mother-in-law and how she spent her quarantine period with Priya.

Sonam Kapoor all praises for mother-in-law Priya Ahuja

Sonam reportedly revealed that she had an amazing time getting to know her mother-in-law. She said that she and her mom-in-law would spend a lot of time trying their hand on cooking together. The Veere Di Wedding actress also revealed that even her mother-in-law likes to dress up and that it is something she admires about her. Apart from this, Sonam further shared that during the lockdown, both Sonam and Priya would bake together. Sonam even praised her mother-in-law and called her “cool and progressive” in her thinking.

Elaborating further, Sonam said explained that her mother-in-law is one of 'the coolest'. She revealed that Priya likes to dress up and during the lockdown, the duo decided that they would refrain from donning pyjamas and workout clothes. Sonam also revealed that though it takes a little extra effort to dress up, but she said that both of them did not mind spending hours dressing up in front of the mirror.

Sonam Kapoor's love for Priya Ahuja

Amid lockdown, the actress was quite active on social media where she used to give a glimpse of her time at home with family. From baking cakes to cookies, the actress did everything to make the most of her lockdown. Meanwhile, post-Unlock 1 and just ahead of Sonam Kapoor’s 35th birthday, her husband Anand surprised his wife with a trip to Mumbai. Sometime back, Sonam Kapoor had the most adorable way of celebrating Mother’s Day with her mother-in-law, Priya Ahuja. Priya Ahuja put up pictures of the decorations that were done by Sonam, Anand, and Ankit.

In the boomerang video posted, a wall can be seen decorated with various balloons of metallic colour. Balloons forming various shapes like stars and hearts can be seen put together to give the proper effect. In the middle of the picture, the word “Mom” has been written to highlight the occasion. In the caption for the post, Priya Ahuja has mentioned that she is thankful for the gesture and also sent through her love. In another post, she had given her followers a clearer image of the balloons that have “Happy Mother’s Day” written on them.

