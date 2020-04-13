Sonam Kapoor Starrer 'Neerja': Popular Songs From The Biographical Drama Film

Sonam Kapoor worked in the movie Neerja in 2016. The movie was a super hit film and was based on the life of Neerja Bhanot. The film also won the National award for Best Feature Film. The film was directed by Ram Madhvani. The film also had some great songs. Take a look at some of the hit songs from the movie Neerja.

Songs from the movie Neerja

Jeete Hain Chal

The song is sung by Kavita Seth and composed by Vishal Khurana. Jeete Hain Chal is mixed by Shadab Rayeen. The lyrics of the song are penned by Prasoon Joshi. Jeete Hain Chal has received over 8.9 million views on YouTube. The song released on January 29, 2016, on T-Series' YouTube channel.

Aisa Kyun Maa

The song is sung by Sunidhi Chauhan and is written by Prasoon Joshi. The music of the song is composed by Vishal Khurana. The song has received over 9.9 million views on YouTube. Aisa Kyun Maa is one of the emotional tracks from the film. The song features Sonam Kapoor and Shabana Azmi.

Gehra Ishq

The song is sung by Shekhar Ravjiani who also plays the role of Neerja's boyfriend, Jaideep, in the movie. The video has gained over 5.8 million views on YouTube. The music of the song is composed by Vishal Khurana. In the video, Sonam Kapoor can be seen admiring Shekhar Ravjiani while he is singing the song. The song is about Neerja (Sonam Kapoor) and Jaideep's (Shekhar Ravjiani) relationship.

Aankhein Milayenge Darr Se

Aankhein Milayenge Darr Se is sung by K. Mohan and Neha Bhasin. The music of the song is composed by Vishal Khurana and lyrics are by Prasoon Joshi. The song has received over 1.9 million views on YouTube and released on February 4, 2016.

