Sonam Kapoor And Other Female Actors Who Worked With Anees Bazmee

Anees Bazmee is one of the renowned directors in Bollywood. He has directed many movies throughout his career and has also worked with various actors. Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor has worked with Anees Bazmee many times in movies like Pagalpanti, Mubarakan, Welcome Back and many more. In fact, Anil Kapoor's daughter Sonam Kapoor and many other female actors have also worked with Anees Bazmee.

ALSO READ | Sonam Kapoor Elated To Receive Wedding Anniversary Gift From Husband Anand Ahuja

Anees Bazmee's films

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor was seen in Anees Bazmee's directorial Thank You. The plot of the movie is about three womanisers who are married, cheat on their wives. In order to catch them red-handed, their wives enlist a detective who specialises in extramarital relationships. The movie features Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Irrfan Khan, Rimi Sen, Suniel Shetty and Celina Jaitly. Sonam Kapoor played the role of Sanjana Malhotra in the movie. Take a look at the tweet that Anees Bazmee had posted to praise Sonam Kapoor's acting.

ALSO READ | Arjun Kapoor's Most Adorable Photos With His Sister Sonam Kapoor

Kajol

In Anees Bazmee's Pyar Toh Hona Hi Tha, Ajay Devgn played the lead role alongside Kajol. Om Puri and Bijay Anand also played pivotal roles in the film. The plot of the movie revolved around Sanjana (Kajol), who partners with a man named Shekhar (Ajay Devgn) to act as her lover, in order to make her fiancé Rahul jealous. However, as their journey continues, Sanjana (Kajol) and Shekhar (Ajay Devgn) find themselves falling in love with each other.

ALSO READ | Sonam Kapoor Shares Post Featuring Yesteryear Icon Madhubala

Katrina Kaif

One of the iconic movies directed by Anees Bazmee is Welcome. Katrina Kaif played the role of Sanjana Shetty in the film. She shared screen space with Akshay Kumar, Nana Patekar and Anil Kapoor in the film. Based on the names of his characters in movies, Anees Bazmee seems to have a liking for the name 'Sanjana'.

ALSO READ | Ajay Devgn's Most Memorable Movies Directed By Anees Bazmee

Raveena Tandon

Raveena Tandon collaborated with Anees Bazmee in Sandwich. The plot of the movie is about Sher Singh (Govinda) who has two wives, Nisha (Raveena Tandon) and Sweety (Mahima Chaudhry). He spends time with both wives. Although, when his two wives cross paths, his troubles increase manifold leading to hilarious situations. The cast of the movie included Govinda, Mahima Chaudhry, Mohnish Bahl and many more actors. The movie released on August 25, 2006.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.