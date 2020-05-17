Sonam Kapoor Starrer 'Bewakoofiyaan' Director Nupur Asthana's Must-watch Films & Series

Sonam Kapoor starred alongside Ayushmann Khurrana for the first time in Nupur Asthana's directorial Bewakoofiyaan. It was a romantic comedy movie that featured Ayushmann Khurrana, Sonam Kapoor, and Rishi Kapoor in pivotal roles. The Nupur Asthana directed movie released under the Yash Raj Films banner in 2014. It was Ayushmann Khurrana's third film in Bollywood and even though it didn't earn much at the box office, Ayushmann Khurrana's fans still liked the movie for the rawness of the characters and its engaging movie plot which was set up against the backdrop of recession.

Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge

The movie Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge saw debutant actors leading the screenplay in the rom-com movie. The debutant actors included Saqib Saleem, Saba Azad, Nishant Dahiya, Tara D’Souza and Harsh Nagar in main roles. Even Indian folk rockstar Raghu Dixit debuted with this movie, he even gave the soundtrack of the film. The film revolved around friendship, Facebook and was inspired by the Telugu movie Anandam which released in 2001.

Romil & Jugal

Nupur Asthana directed the same-sex love story of Romil and Jugal which is an ALT Balaji web series. Rajeev Siddhartha and Manraj Singh played the titular roles of Romil and Jugal and the web series talked about their life and how they make their way into the society after realizing their love for each other. It was called as the modern age Romeo Juliet story.

Four More Shots Please!

Four More Shots Please! is another series by Nupur Asthana. The web series recently aired its second season in mid-April on the OTT platform Amazon Prime. It showcases the story of four protagonists and their different careers and personal problems. The web series is beautifully written and directed by ace directors and writers and both the seasons got immense appreciation from the audience. The cast includes Sayani Gupta, Kirti Kulhari, Bani J, Maanvi Gagroo, Prateik Babbar, Neil Bhoopalam, Lisa Ray, and Milind Soman in pivotal roles. The web series is getting a third season which was announced by Amazon shortly after the release of the 2nd season.

