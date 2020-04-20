Sonam Kapoor's Most Stunning Looks In Monochrome Pictures You Cannot Miss

Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor has worked in the film industry for almost 13 years. The Zoya Factor actor is known for her unconventional roles, unique fashion statements, and acting prowess. She is quite active on social media and engages with her huge fan following of more than 27.4 million by posting pictures with her co-stars, family, and her pet. The Raanjhanaa actor also stuns her fans with her gorgeous snaps on the Instagram handle. Therefore, we have compiled some of the best black and white pictures of Sonam Kapoor that you would love.

Sonam Kapoor's monochrome pictures

Sonam Kapoor exuded oodles of oomph in this monochrome shoot. She is seen donning a strapless gown from Marques Almeida in the picture. Sonam struck a pose so innocent that might leave many speechless. The beautiful diamond and pearl necklace on her neck and matching bracelet on her right hand has been designed by Bulgari Jewels.

Sonam donned yet another memorable outfit stunningly. The actor looked uber chic in a monochrome attire by the label of Karl Lagerfeld. With this outfit, she paid tribute to the late fashion designer by donning a white shirt with a black front-knot tube dress. She paired her outfit with knee-high heeled black boots. Moreover, her hairdo was more iconic as she opted for a messy gelled bun held together with a ribbon. Keeping her makeup simple and vintage, she chose to add a swoosh of winged eyeliner, oodles of mascara and nude lip shade.

Sonam Kapoor turned out to be a muse for a well-known magazine and left her fans' impressed. Slaying the boss lady avatar perfectly, Sonam put on a long-sleeved Gucci jumpsuit and she matched it with a cotton shirt. She styled her tresses into a messy bun and put on a diamond and rose gold studs to complete her look.

