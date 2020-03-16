Emerald Green To Neon Green; Times When Sonam Kapoor Rocked Shades Of Green Flawlessly

Even though Sonam Kapoor has been off the filming radar since quite a while now, the actor still manages to grab eyeballs with her frequent photoshoots, flaunting Rhea Kapoor's work, or her different ventures in the industry. Her Instagram is likely to make fans fall in love with her experimental choice of outfits.

Be it any colour or pattern, The Zoya Factor actor manages to pull it off with utmost grace. Take a look at all the times when Sonam Kapoor's phots in different shades of green stormed the internet.

Sonam Kapoor dazzles in different shades of green

Sonam Kapoor pulled off the gown trend right by wearing a strapless emerald green outfit for one of her events. She ditched neck ornaments and wore a pair of dainty earrings. With huge heels and bold lip colour, she looked live a diva.

The Neerja actor sported a dark green velvety dress which had intricate embroidery work on it. She opted for wing liner and a richly matte red lip shade. With a neat hair bun, she looked gorgeous.

Sonam Kapoor's photos time and again set the internet on fire. The actor is also known for her experimental ways of carrying a saree. She sported a differently patterned saree with a unique collared blouse. She complimented her green attire with a classy clutch. With a huge pair of hoops, she looked ravishing.

Sonam Kapoor's neon green gown received a trial of praises from fans. The Veere Di Wedding star opted for tiny accessories and wore a high bun. With a nude lip shade and bold eye makeup, she defined glamour.

The Sanju actor wore a body-con pastel green dress for another event. She wore a matte black choker and also carried the perfect clutch. With minimal makeup, Sonam Kapoor looked flawless.

