5 Times Sonam Kapoor's Statements Reflected Her Love For Her Family

Sonam Kapoor is a Bollywood diva and a fashionista. The actor is known worldwide for her trendsetting outfits and her unusual approach to clothing. The diva made her debut in the 2007 Sanjay Leela Bhansali film Saawariya that didn't gain much success at the box office but was adored by fans. The actor then went on to star in many films like I Hate Luv Storys (2010), Bhaag Milkha Bhaag (2013), Sanju (2018) and more. One factor about Sonam Kapoor that is more exciting than her fashion outfits and her films, is her love for her family. The actor belongs to probably one of the most popular and influential families in Bollywood. Let's find out what the star has said about her family during various interviews:

Anil Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor's father is the legendary actor Anil Kapoor. Sonam once mentioned in an interview with a news outlet that dinners in the Kapoor family are very loud and extravagant and that her dad was the loudest. She also mentioned how it was very comfortable working with him on screen as well. Sonam then talked about how much she loves her father and adores him.

Rhea and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor

Rhea and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor are Sonam Kapoor's siblings. Rhea is a famous producer and Harsh Varrdhan is trying to gain his footing in Bollywood. Sonam once mentioned on a talk show how Rhea and she were the loud siblings and Hrash was the one who was very quiet and reserved. Rhea and Sonam also have a fashion line together and the three siblings share an adorable bond, going by their social media posts.

Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor are cousins. The duo apparently is very close and when Arjun was asked on a talk show about his favourite cousin, he mentioned Sonam. Sonam has also talked about Arjun many times confessing that they're the best of friends and depend on each other a lot.

Ranbir Kapoor & Kareena Kapoor

Ranbir and Kareena are Sonam Kapoor's distant cousins as well. Sonam on a talk show once mentioned how much she and Kareena gossip and how they have a wonderful relationship. Sonam has spoken less about Ranbir, who was also a co-star in her first debut film. Sonam and Kareena are considered as BFFs by many.

Anand Ahuja

Sonam got married to Anand Ahuja in 2018. She always mentioned how much she loves and fancies Anand. Sonam once revealed on a talk show that Anand knew how to make her laugh and she was ever so grateful to have him in her life.

Promo Pic Image: Sonam Kapoor's Instagram

