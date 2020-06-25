Sonam Kapoor's Popular Films That Fans Can Enjoy On Disney+ Hotstar

Sonam Kapoor is one of the most charismatic actors with a huge fan base in the Hindi film industry. Sonam Kapoor has made a great acting career by her remarkable performances in several successful movies. Sonam Kapoor always melts the hearts of her fans with her stunning looks and warm smile. So, if you are a Sonam Kapoor fan and want to binge-watch her movies, here are some movies of the star on Disney+ Hotstar that you can stream online-

Neerja

Sonam Kapoor played the leading role in Neerja which released in the year 2016. The film was a biographical thriller helmed by Ram Madhvani. The plot of the real-life story was based on an event when Libyan-backed Abu Nidal Organization hijacked the Pan Am Flight 73 in Karachi, Pakistan, on September 5, 1986. The movie was shown from the viewpoint of Neerja Bhanot, who was the flight’s head purser. The film also explained how she obstructed the hijack attempt by warning the pilots, which resulted in grounding the plane. Neeraj saved 359 of the 379 passengers and crew on board but lost her life in the process.

Prem Ratan Dhan Payo

Sonam Kapoor and Salman Khan starrer Prem Ratan Dhan Payo revolved around the story of a prince in Rajasthan and how his life changes when a look-alike replaces him. The film was helmed by Sooraj Barjatya and starred Neil Nitin Mukesh, Swara Bhaskar, Anupam Kher, among others, in supporting roles. Sonam Kapoor also won Most Entertaining Actor – Female in a Romantic role at BIG Star Entertainment Awards.

Dolly Ki Doli

Dolly Ki Doli was a romantic-comedy film starring Sonam Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Pulkit Samrat and Rajkummar Rao in prominent roles. The movie released in the year 2015 and was produced under Arbaaz Khan’s production banner. The flick saw Sonam playing the role of a con artist. Even though the film was appreciated by her fans, the film was marked as an average on the basis of its box office collections. The plot of the film revolved around a woman who would marry men, con them and escape. The film was directed by Abhishek Dogra who also contributed to the story of the movie.

Aisha

Sonam Kapoor’s rom-com movie Aisha released in 2010. The flick was inspired by Jane Austen’s novel titled Emma. Aisha was produced by Sonam Kapoor’s father Anil Kapoor and featured Abhay Deol, Cyrus Sahukar, Arunoday Singh, Ira Dubey, and Amrita Puri in lead roles. The movie failed at the box-office, but the songs from Aisha became very famous because of the unique melody. Music maestro Amit Trivedi composed all the songs of the film.

