Sonam Kapoor's 'Khoobsurat': Interesting Trivia About The Film

Khoobsurat features Sonam Kapoor, Fawad Khan, Ratna Pathak Shah, Kirron Kher, and Aamir Raza Hussain in the lead roles. Helmed by Shashanka Ghosh, the romantic comedy-drama flick is loosely based on the 1980 film of the same name. Khoobsurat revolves around the life of a physiotherapist, Milli.

She starts working for a royal family in Rajasthan. However, she soon gets bored and troubled by their cold demeanour. As she continues to explore their lifestyle, Milli falls head over heels in love with the young prince, who is engaged to someone else. Khoobsurat opened to mixed reviews in India and critical acclaim overseas. We have mentioned some of the interesting facts about Sonam Kapoor’s Khoobsurat that you must check out.

Interesting facts about Sonam Kapoor's Khoobsurat

Pakistani actor Fawad Khan marked his Bollywood debut with Sonam Kapoor’s Khoobsurat. After receiving acclaim for his performance as a royal prince, Khan appeared in numerous Hindi films including Ae Dil hai Mushkil and Kapoor & Sons. He garnered applause for playing the role of DJ Ali Khan in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Sidharth Malhotra's on-screen elder brother, Rahul Kapoor in Kapoor & Sons.

Sonam Kapoor starrer Khoobsurat is loosely based on the 1980’s blockbuster flick of the same name featuring Rekha in a pivotal role. Kapoor essays the Rekha's character in the 2014 Khoobsurat. In the new version of the film, Mili is a physiotherapist and hails from a middle-class family.

Initially, Sonam Kapoor’s quirky character was named as Anju. However, in honour of the original film, it was changed to Milli. According to reports, Sonam Kapoor and the makers of Khoobsurat are huge fans of the late director Hrishikesh Mukherjee. Therefore, they decided to club the names of Mili and Khoobsurat. The former flick is another beloved female character from Mukherjee's 1975 classic film Mili.

Ratna Pathak Shah, whose mother starred in the original Khoobsurat, portrays a stern lady. She does not like anyone breaking the rules of her palace. So, Milli’s attitude annoys her in the beginning. However, she tries to adapt to her colourful and loud lifestyle later in the film.

