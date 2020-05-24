Sonam Kapoor's 'Khoobsurat': Interesting Trivia About The Film

Quick links:
Khoobsurat features Sonam Kapoor, Fawad Khan, Ratna Pathak Shah, Kirron Kher, and Aamir Raza Hussain in the lead roles. Helmed by Shashanka Ghosh, the romantic comedy-drama flick is loosely based on the 1980 film of the same name. Khoobsurat revolves around the life of a physiotherapist, Milli.
She starts working for a royal family in Rajasthan. However, she soon gets bored and troubled by their cold demeanour. As she continues to explore their lifestyle, Milli falls head over heels in love with the young prince, who is engaged to someone else. Khoobsurat opened to mixed reviews in India and critical acclaim overseas. We have mentioned some of the interesting facts about Sonam Kapoor’s Khoobsurat that you must check out.
