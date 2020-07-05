'Raanjhanaa' To 'Padman': Sonam Kapoor's Films That Shed Light On A Strong Social Message

Marking her debut alongside Ranbir Kapoor in Sanjay Leela Bansali's Saawariya in 2007, the fashionista of Bollywood, Sonam Kapoor has undeniably carved a niche for herself in the Hindi film industry. The National Award-winning actor has a keen eye for films with a social message, just like her Pad Man co-star Akshay Kumar, and her career trajectory is proof.

The beloved daughter of Anil Kapoor has starred in multiple Bollywood films which openly speak about the taboos in the Indian society and the stigma around homosexuality and sanitary pads. Thus, here's a list of Sonam Kapoor's films that gave audience a strong social message:

Raanjhanaa

2013's romantic drama Raanjhanaa marked the debut of Tollywood superstar Dhanush in Bollywood. The film starred Sonam, Abhay Deol, Swara Bhaskar and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub in the lead roles. This Anand L. Rai directorial revolves around the story of a Hindu boy who falls in love with a Muslim girl.

However, he goes berserk when the girl falls in love with another Hindu boy, lying to everyone about his religion. The romantic-drama was not only lauded by the film critics and masses but also did the numbers at the box office.

Pad Man

Pad Man is a comedy-drama directed and written by R. Balki, which released in 2018. The film starred Akshay Kumar, Sonam and Radhika Apte in lead roles. The R. Balki directorial is inspired by the life of a social activist and social entrepreneur Arunachalam Muruganantham, from Tamil Nadu.

The story of the film focuses on the life of Laxmikant, who gets upset after seeing his wife use an unhygienic cloth during her menstrual cycle. Thus, he creates a machine out of which he can make affordable sanitary pads. Pad Man was both a critical and commercial success which went on to win the 66th National Award for Best Film on Social Issues.

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga

2019's film Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga marked the first-ever collaboration of the father-daughter duo, Anil Kapoor and Sonam on the silver screen. The coming-of-age romantic comedy-drama is directed by Shelly Chopra Dhar that also stars Rajkummar Rao and Juhi Chawla in the lead roles alongside an ensemble cast in supporting roles. The story of the film revolves around a closeted lesbian and her attempts to come out to her traditional and conservative Punjabi family.

