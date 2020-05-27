Sonam Kapoor Shows How To Style Summer Jackets To Set Trends; See Pics

Summer is back and so are trendy summer jackets, which makes it a perfect time to check out Sonam Kapoor's trendy jacket looks. Bollywood's fashionista Sonam Kapoor, who is known for her impeccable taste in clothes and for her unique way of carrying them, lover summer jackets. It can go from being style statements to spice up boring outfits. Here's your guide on how to style your summer jackets like Sonam Kapoor.

1. Oversized jackets with oversized clothes

Sometimes making a statement means going for bold options. Take a hint from this look of Sonam Kapoor. She has styled a large white oversized jacket with a brownish-orange shirt. These are very summer-friendly colours and even though its an unusual contrast, it looks very live and lovely. You can try pairing a light oversized summer coloured jacket with a dark oversized shirt and to complete this look you can also add some oversized sunglasses to go along.

2. Long jackets

Everyone has those long and flowy summer jackets in their closets that they never use. But Sonam Kapoor is definitely showing her fans how to style summer jackets properly. As she pairs a long jacket over a long dress with contrasting colours, it goes on to show all the ways one can fully use long jackets. Sonam also finished this look by adding beautiful but light jewellery.

3. Summer jackets and kurtas

Yet another unusual but gorgeous pair one should try on this summer is jackets and kurtas. Sonam Kapoor's photo in this combination gives many some major style inspiration and also proves that this is a killer combination. The next time one has to wear a kurta and pyjama, try putting on a jacket.

Also Read | Sonam Kapoor Looks Beautiful In Ralph And Russo Statement Couture; See Pics

4. Just a summer jacket with a skirt

Fashion can be of different ranges, where one can go excessive sometimes to make a statement and other times one can wear it down to make a different yet fashionable statement. Soman Kapoor has styled her jacket as a top with a beautiful skirt, the look goes quite well with the season. One could try putting on their oversized summer jacket on a skirt or jeans.

Also Read | Sonam Kapoor Looks Resplendent In Friend Masaba Gupta's Designs, See Pics

5. Sarees and jackets

Sarees themselves are quite an elegant piece of clothing but if you are someone who wears them quite often or if you want a modern take on sarees - pair them with jackets. Take a leaf out of Sonam Kapoor's jacket styling tips and pair your saree with a jacket. Make sure the colours match and contrast, this will give you a unique summer look this season.

Also Read | Malaika Arora, Sonam Kapoor And Other Bollywood Celebs Wish Eid Mubarak

6. Bomber jackets

Bomber jackets are summer must-haves. They go with every outfit and can be accessorised with any jewellery. Take a look at this Sonam Kapoor photo where she has styled her bomber jacket with a handbag, bangle and some red lipstick.

Also Read | Sonam Kapoor Dazzles In Anamika Khanna's Unique And Exquisite Ensembles; See Pics

Promo picture courtesy: Sonam Kapoor's Instagram