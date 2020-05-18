Sonam Kapoor has been one of the Bollywood actresses who has delivered some great performances in films and also is one of India's revered fashion icons. Kapoor's movies have not only entertained the masses but have also highlighted some significant social issues. Sonam Kapoor's movies include Neerja, Padman, Khoobsurat, Aisha, Players, The Zoya Factor, and many more. Listed below are Sonam Kapoor's highest-rated films according to Rotten Tomatoes from Neerja to Khoobsurat.

Sonam Kapoor's highest-rated films according to Rotten Tomatoes

Neerja

Based on a true story, this film was based on the life of an air hostess named Neerja Bhanot. The film takes one on the life of Neerja who board Pan Am flight 73 in 1986 as a flight attendant. Her bravery is showcased when the flight gets hijacked and she puts her life to risk while trying to save the passengers.

The film is directed by Ram Madhvani and written by Saiwyn Quadras and Sanyuktha Chawla Shaikh. The film has a rating of 7.7 on IMDb. The drama and thriller based film of 2016 was well-received by the masses.

Khoobsurat

This film of Sonam Kapoor is very different from Neerja. The romantic and drama-filled film made quite some noise at its release. The film has Sonam Kapoor and Fawad Khan in pivotal roles. The film is based on the story of Mili, a physiotherapist who somehow lands up working for the Royal family. The family has fallen apart in its disciplinarian ways, which amuses her and she finds ways to mend the relationships of those living there. all is well until she falls in love with the Prince played by Fawad Khan.

The film is directed by Shashanka Ghosh and produced by Rhea Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Siddharth Roy Kapur. The film also stars Kirron Kher, Ratna Pathak, and Aamir Raza Hussain in supporting roles.

Padman

This is another flick of Sonam Kapoor. The film stars Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor, and Radhika Apte in pivotal roles. The film is based on a social issue faced in rural India. The film is based on the true story of a man named Arunachalam Muruganantham, who speaks up on women's hygiene and sanitary needs. The comedy-drama film is directed and written by R. Balki.

