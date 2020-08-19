Sonam Kapoor Praises 'self-proclaimed & Highly Acclaimed' Photographer Dayanita Singh

Sonam Kapoor has been sharing stories of women who did outstanding work in their respective fields. Earlier, she had posted pictures and information about women such as first female director and studio owner in Indian Cinema Fatma Begum, Hindi cinema’s first female comedienne Uma Devi Khatri, casting director Nandini Shrikent, etc.

On the occasion of World Photography day 2020, Sonam Kapoor took to her official Instagram handle and shared photographer Dayanita Singh’s photos. Here is a look at Sonam Kapoor’s Instagram post.

Sonam Kapoor's Instagram post about Dayanita Singh

Sonam Kapoor took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures by photographer Dayanita Singh. She shared a series of pictures by the photographer with the title and year of release. She also posted a long caption to praise Dayanita Singh for her unmatched achievements and approach towards photography and pictures.

In the caption, Sonam Kapoor referred to Dayanita Singh as self-proclaimed and highly acclaimed bookmaker who works with photography.

The actor further added that she is best known for her portraits of India's urban eÌlite and middle class. She explained the story behind her first book Zakir Hussain Maquet. Talking about her unique approach towards photography, Sonam Kapoor mentioned that Dayanita Singh feels photographs are not meant to be stuck to a cemented wall but they should be experienced as a story. Here is a look at Sonam Kapoor’s Instagram post about Dayanita Singh’s photos.

Sonam Kapoor's Instagram

Also Read | Sonam Kapoor Shows Off A Swimsuit, Asks ‘What Is The Big Deal About Wearing A Bikini'?

Also Read | Sonam Kapoor Shares A Glimpse Of Her ‘spectacular Weekend’ In Her Latest Post, See Pic

Fans react on Sonam Kapoor's Instagram post

Sonam Kapoor concluded the caption by asking everyone about their inspiration. Sonam Kapoor said, “How has your favourite artist inspired you? Is there anyone whose hustle you want to emulate? Leave the deets in comments for me to read!”. As she posted the pictures, netizens flooded the comments section of the post.

A lot of people praised the actor for posting such amazing stories while some of them shared their stories about which artist inspired them. One such netizen commented as, “Zarina Hashmi and Nasreen Mohamedi ( contemporary artists ) have inspired me in the fields of drawing, printmaking and papermaking with their lines, forms and abstraction”. Here is a look at the fan reactions on Sonam Kapoor’s Instagram post.

Also Read | Sonam Kapoor Demands Withdrawal Of Draft EIA 2020, Says 'I Want Mangroves, Not Floods'

Also Read | Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Hits '30 Million' Followers Mark On Instagram; Extends Gratitude

Comments on Sonam Kapoor's Instagram post

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.