Sonam Kapoor Loves To Complement Her Outfits With A 'choker' & These Pics Are Proof

Sonam Kapoor is one such diva in Bollywood who does not fail to experiment with her outfits. Fashion inspiration to many, Sonam is always seen sporting new styles at ease. Not to miss her chic accessories and hairstyles that add more glamour to her overall attire. If you sneak into Sonam Kapoor's Instagram, you will get a glimpse of the actor's love for closed neck ornaments (chokers). Be it casual, ethnic or formal, Sonam makes sure to pull off a choker and compliment her attire. Take a look at all the times when she proved her love for the ornament.

On February 11, Sonam Kapoor shared a picture of herself in the dark, while just flaunting her shiny golden choker. With beautiful diamonds on it, the ornament dazzled in the light. Check out her picture.

Sonam Kapoor wore a silver-studded choker for another shoot. She donned a black dress and went for smokey eyes. Not to miss the bouncy curls that made her look perfect.

Only recently, while flaunting Rhea Kapoor's designer collection, Sonam wore a saree-suit underneath a blazer. She wore a heavy choker and tiny earrings. With bold makeup, she defined class.

In the next picture, Sonam Kapoor wore a heavy three-layered golden plated choker that redefined royalty. She pulled off a beige layered outfit and opted for a neat hair braid. Take a look at Sonam's multi-layered outfit that caught all eyeballs.

The Zoya Factor actor wore a white blazer and a skirt for another photoshoot. To add more glam to her neckline, she wore a dainty gold choker that made her look perfect. With the right rings and right makeup, she looked like a diva.

(Image courtesy: Sonam Kapoor Instagram)

