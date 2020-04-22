Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's Most Stunning Looks At Cannes Film Festival; See Pics

Sonam K Ahuja is unarguably one of the most stylish actors in Bollywood currently. She is an absolute fashionista in the true sense of the word, who always manages to impress us with her voguish sartorial choices. The Bollywood diva is not risk-averse in terms of her fashion endeavours and she has proven that on several occasions.

Sonam Kapoor's style has not only evolved over the years but has become better. The actor is a usual at the Cannes International Film Festival, and her red carpet looks at Cannes have been invariably the talk of the town. So let us take a look at some of Sonam Kapoor's best looks at Cannes.

Sonam Kapoor's Best Looks At Cannes

Sonam Kapoor at Cannes stuns in a gown

At the 72nd Cannes Film Festival Sonam wore a magnificent midnight blue Elie Saab gown with a black hue. Her look was simply regal, with a cape and splendid bow around her corner and tons of flare going on in the skirt, attached with a bodice. Sonam Kapoor kept hair neat and clean with a low bun.

The Khoobsurat actor at Cannes 2019 slays the royal look

For the 2019 International Film Festival Cannes, Delhi 6 actor Sonam Kapoor chose to wear a creation by designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja looked absolutely breathtaking in this cream and golden embellished couture gown. It gave us some major desi vibes with its sari like pleats and dupatta drapes

Sonam Kapoor at Cannes 2018 dazzles in white

Sonam Kapoor grabbed eyeballs at the Cannes 2018 red carpet. The Bollywood diva wore a ravishing white Ralph and Russo Swaroski crystals studded tulle lehenga with a crop top and a side cape. For jewellery, she opted for a pair of diamonds drop earrings from Amrapali.

