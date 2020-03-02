Sonam Kapoor's Most-viewed Songs; 'Tareefan', 'Prem Ratan Dhan Payo' & More

Sonam Kapoor made her Bollywood acting debut in 2007 with Saawariya. Even though the film was not a commercial success, the Aisha actor still managed to gain enough projects to prove her talent in the industry. Sonam Kapoor has been featured in several albums and Bollywood movie songs. Check out the top five most viewed songs of Sonam Kapoor on YouTube.

Prem Ratan Dhan Payo

Prem Ratan Dhan Payo's video song is one of the most-viewed songs of Sonam Kapoor on YouTube. It is the title song from the same-named film. The video song has 552 million views on YouTube. In the song, Sonam Kapoor is seen dancing with Salman Khan and other support casts.

Dheere Dheere Se Meri Zindagi

Dheere Dheere Se Meri Zindagi stands second on Sonam Kapoor's most-viewed songs on YouTube. The song is an album remake of Dheere Dheere Se Meri Zindagi Me Aana released in the year 1990 from Aashiqui. Sung by Yo Yo Honey Singh, the song has 384 million views on YouTube.

Tareefan

Tareefan is known as one of the catchiest songs of Sonam Kapoor. The song has 247 million views on YouTube, which makes rank third on Sonam Kapoor most viewed songs. Released in Veere Di Wedding, Tareefan also features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhaskar & Shikha Talsania.

Main Badhiya Tu Bhi Badhiya

Main Badhiya Tu Bhi Badhiya is Sonam Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor's song from Sanju. In the film, Sonam Kapoor has a pivotal role. She plays Ranbir Kapoor's lover. The song has garnered 78 million views.

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga is the title song of the film with the same name. The song has 55 million views on YouTube, which lands it at number five on the list of Sonam Kapoor's most viewed songs. The song also features Rajkummar Rao. Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga is one of the best Sonam Kapoor's movies with a unique storyline.

