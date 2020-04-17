Sonam Kapoor & Other Bollywood Female Actors Whose Debut Movies Failed At Box Office

Bollywood has many successful actors whose debut films failed at the box office. Be it Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, or Salman Khan, many Bollywood biggies did not have an impressive start to their career. Likewise, there are many female actors whose debut films tanked at the box office. However, they saw favourable box office performance with their subsequent projects and managed to create a place in the hearts of the audience. Check out the list.

ALSO READ: Sonam Kapoor's 'Saawariya' Songs To Take You Down Memory Lane

Sonam Kapoor

This diva of Bollywood chose to debut opposite Ranbir Kapoor in ‘Saawariya’ in the year 2007. But the film was a huge flop and it took a lot of time for her to get a hold in the Hindi film industry. She had her first commercial success with the romantic comedy I Hate Luv Storys which released in the year 2010. Some of her biggest commercial successes include films like Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Neerja, Pad Man, Veere Di Wedding and many more.

Katrina Kaif

The actor made her debut with the 2003 film Boom, which was a critical and commercial failure. After appearing in the Telugu film, Malliswari, she earned commercial success in Bollywood with romantic comedies Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya? and Namastey London. Katrina’s highest-grossing films in Bollywood came with action thrillers like Ek Tha Tiger, Dhoom 3 and Bang Bang.

ALSO READ: Sonam Kapoor Shares An Unmissable Pic With Cousins As She Misses Her Childhood; See Here

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya failed to win the hearts of the audience with her debut film Aur Pyar Ho Gaya in 1997. However, her first commercial success was the Tamil romantic drama Jeans which was released in the year 1998, following which she achieved more success. It is said that Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 1999 movie, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, was a turning point in her career.

Rani Mukerji

One of the most talented actors of the Hindi film industry, Rani's debut film, Raja Ki Ayegi Baarat, proved to be a box office dud. While Ghulam opposite Aamir gave her only commercial success, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai was not only a commercial success but it also helped Rani earn praise for her acting.

ALSO READ: Sonam Kapoor's 'The Zoya Factor' Was Based On A Novel; Read More Trivia

ALSO READ: Sonam Kapoor's Instagram Posts On COVID-19 Help Groups For Those Who Want To Help

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.