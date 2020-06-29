Sonam Kapoor's Characters That Were Outspoken And Fearless In Decision Making

In the past few years, Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor has acted in a wide range of films that focused on concepts and issues of a different kind. In every film that she played, her character was different in some way or the other. However, there were a few films where her role was that of a woman who was outspoken and was not scared to call people. Have a look at the list of such films with details.

Sonam Kapoor's films where her character is outspoken

1. Veere Di Wedding

Veere Di Wedding is a drama film released in the year 2018. The plot of this film revolves around the lives of four best friends who reunite as one of them is getting married. The film features Sonam Kapoor in the shoes of Avni, who is a lawyer and has a stroke of bad luck when it comes to her love life. The character can be seen speaking her mind out in various parts of the film. She tells her friend where she is going wrong according to her and also calls out a guy who is a “mamma’s boy”. Veere Di Wedding has been directed by Shashanka Ghosh and stars actors like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhaskar, and Shikha Talsania in key roles.

2. Khoobsurat

Khoobsurat is a romantic comedy film released in the year 2014. The plot of this film revolves around the life of a physiotherapist who falls in love with a prince. Sonam Kapoor can be seen playing the role of Mili Chakravarty who is head-strong and does not back away from the tasks assigned to her. At a point in the film, when her patient Shekhar Singh Rathore is not co-operative at all, she decides to go against the will of everyone in the royal family and address a controversial issue. Khoobsurat is directed by Shashanka Ghosh and stars actors like Fawad Khan, Kirron Kher, and Ratna Pathak Shah in pivotal roles.

3. Bewakoofiyaan

Bewakoofiyaan is a rom-com film released in the year 2014. The plot of the film revolves around the story of a young man whose life goes downhill once he loses his job. The film stars Sonam Kapoor in the shoes of Mayera, who is financially sound and independent in every way. She does not shy away from telling her boyfriend how bad the situation is, even though his mind is not in the right place. She is supportive yet makes sure her priorities are put out straight. Bewakoofiyaan is directed by Nupur Asthana and stars actors like Ayushmann Khurrana and Rishi Kapoor in pivotal roles.

