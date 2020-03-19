Sonam Kapoor's Party Songs That Can Amp Up Any House Party

Sonam Kapoor started her film career with the movie Saawariya in 2007 and slowly became a prominent star in Bollywood. Not just her performances in movies, but her dance moves in several of her songs have also gotten a lot of appreciation from fans. There several popular dance numbers from Sonam Kapoor's films that can be played at a house party. Sonam Kapoor’s movies songs that are perfect for the house party.

Taarefan

Taarefan song from the movie Veere Di Wedding was written by QARAN, Rupin Pahwa & Badshah and sung by Badshah. The song has more than 249 million views on youtube. The song features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Swara Bhaskar, & Shikha Talsania.

Main Badhiya Tu bhi Badhiya

The song features Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor from the movie Sanju. Sanju was the biopic of an Indian actor Sanjay Dutt. The song has managed to cross 78 million views on youtube.

Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai

Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai is one of the songs that is played the most in parties. The song has crossed 338 million views on Youtube. It is from the movie Khoobsurat featuring Sonam Kapoor, and is an all-time favourite of party goers everywhere.

Pappi Le Loon

Another song from the movie Veere Di Weeding has crossed the view by 9.3 million on Youtube. The song is sung by Sunidhi Chauhan & Shashwat Sachdev. The song's video has some hilarious sequences that the audience has enjoyed in the film.

Masakali

This A.R. Rahman's musical masterpiece from Delhi-6 has been penned by Prasoon Joshi. Masakli may sound like an unusual choice for a dance number, but definitely has a nice lounge-y vibe to it. It has crossed nearly 20 million views on Youtube.

Maa Ka Phone

The song to which everyone can relate to is from the movie Khoobsurat. The song plays during the start credits of this film that has a huge follower base. Maa Ka Phone aya song has been viewed more than 15 million times on Youtube.

Engine ki seeti

The eccentric song with quirky lyrics penned by Ikram Rajasthani from the movie Khoobsurat. Among all of Sonam Kapoor's songs, this one stands out the most as the lyrics have been tweaked from an original Rajasthani folk song, and the beats are irresistible. The song is viewed more than 7.7 millions on youtube

