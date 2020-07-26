Sonam Kapoor Shows How To Flaunt Jhumkas In Style, Take A Look

Sonam Kapoor has earned accolades for her performances in movies like Delhi-6, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Raanjhanaa and Neerja. Sonam, like other Bollywood celebs, is at home due to the ongoing pandemic and is spending her time binge-watching shows on different OTT platforms.

In this time of lockdown, she has also posted a lot of pictures where she is seen flaunting amazing outfits and jewellery. Here are some of the posts where Sonam Kapoor is seen rocking jhumkas. Take a look

Sonam Kapoor flaunts her jhumkas

On April 9 Sonam Kapoor took to her Instagram to wish her friend Swara Bhaskar on her birthday. For doing this she shared two pics and in both of them, Sonam was sporting Jhumkar. In one she was seen adorning gold, diamond and pearl jhumkas and in the other picture, she was seen sporting traditional golden Jhumkar. In the captioned of the post she wrote "Happiest Birthday Swaru! Your courage and spunk is so inspiring. Never stop being you. Wishing you all the love and happiness in the world! Can’t wait to celebrate with you once this is over! Love you behen💞. @reallyswara". Take a look at the post here.

The Zoya Factor actor took to her Instagram on December 18 and shared a post from one of her photoshoots. In this pic, she was seen in a navy blue turtle neck top. To complete her look Sonam was wearing oxidised jewellery and part of this ensemble was the beautiful silver jhumkas. She captioned the post with a quote and wrote "You must never be fearful about what you are doing when it is right. Rosa Parks". Take a look at the post here.

This next picture Sonam has shared from the modelling shoot for her sister Rhea and Masaba's collection called 'Masaba x Rhea Collection'. In the picture, she sported a yellow outfit and to complete her look she adorned flower-like jhumkas. In the captions, she also revealed that she herself has done the makeup for the shoot. She captioned the post and wrote "In The Lost Letters Printed Lehenga from the Masaba x Rhea Collection! #TheChroniclesOfFemininity". Take a look at the post here.

In this post, Sonam Kapoor shared a black and white picture. In this picture, she is seen ina traditional Indian ensemble. She sported long jhumkas in this picture. She captioned the post and wrote, "I am a curious spirit child Who fell to earth through a crack of lightening But God so kind and merciful sent old souls to guide me home". Take a look at the post here.

