Deepika Padukone Or Sonam Kapoor: Who Slayed In Oversized Sleeves Better?

Bollywood divas Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor are two popular faces in Bollywood with an established name in the world of fashion as well. Apart from being recognised as great actors, both the divas are two style icons with vogue fashion sense. Check out who out of the two actors wore the oversized sleeves look better.

Deepika Padukone's Balloon Sleeves -

Known for her exotic fashion style, Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone donned a pearl white gown designed by Falguni and Shane Peacock. The deep V neckline outfit had a sculpted bodyline and voluminous sleeves. The Karthik Calling Karthik actor white gown had a chic metallic belt attached to it. Take a look at Deepika Padukone's stunning photo in the oversize sleeve attire below.

Sonam Kapoor's Sleeve -

Sonam Kapoor is known as a popular fashionista of Bollywood. Here, she wore a high fashion outfit designed by Hyun Mi Nielsen. The Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga actor can be spotted sporting the oversized sleeves trend with a twisty style. Unlike the regular sleeves, Sonam Kapoor's dress had a single sleeve that was oversized and clubbed into a trail. She accessorised the outfit with a diamond choker. Foer glam, Sonam Kapoor opted for loud makeup look and bun hairdo.

What's next for Deepika and Sonam?

While Deepika Padukone was last spotted in Chhapaak, Sonam Kapoor was seen in two movies in 2019, namely, The Zoya Factor and Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. Chhapaak was released on January 10, 2020. The movie also stars Vikrant Massey, Madhurjeet Sanghi, Anand Tiwari, Vaibhavi Upadhyaya, and Payal Nair in pivotal roles.

For their next, Deepika Padukone will be seen next in the movie '83 alongside Ranveer Singh. She will be playing the role of Romi Bhatia, wife of Kapil Dev. For Sonam's next, as per reports, she will soon be teaming up with Sujoy Ghosh for an upcoming film. In a recent live session with a magazine, she revealed that she is scheduled to begin work on a Hindi remake of a Korean film titled, Blind.

