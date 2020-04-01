Sonam Kapoor's Romantic Songs From 'I Hate Luv Storys' That Fans Appreciated; See List

Sonam Kapoor was last seen in The Zoya Factor. Since her debut in 2007, she has delivered many memorable roles in films like Khoobsurat, Aisha, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Neerja. Imran Khan and Sonam Kapoor starrer I Hate Luv Storys is one such film which is still remembered for Sonam’s amazing acting skills.

Directed by Punit Malhotra, the film released in 2010 and was reportedly one of Sonam Kapoor's highest-grossing movies which helped garner the actor a loyal fanbase. The actor's chemistry with Imran Khan was applauded by critics and fans. Take a look at some of the best songs from the film I Hate Luv Storys.

Best songs from Sonam Kapoor and Imran Khan starrer I Hate Luv Storys

Sadka

The song Sadka is a romantic number by Suraj Jagan and Mahalakshmi Iyer. The song is penned by Anvita Dutt Guptan who is known for writing songs for the films like Bachna Ae Haseeno, Patiala House, Student of the Year and many more.

Bahara

Bahara is a beautiful number which has Shreya Ghoshal and Sona Mahapatra's melodious vocals. The lyrics to this song reportedly were written by Sona Mohapatra herself. Her rendition of folk in this song is breathtaking and give this song an earthy feel. The song also has a “Chill Mix” with Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and Sona Mahapatra crooning together.

Bin Tere

The song Bin Tere is a soulful and romantic track sung by popular singers Shafqat Amanat Ali Khan and Sunidhi Chauhan. The song plays well with instruments which end up highlighting the bass. Although the song completely belongs to singer Shafqat, without Sunidhi Chauhan, it would not have its impressive finishing touch. Sunidhi's vocals, especially during the last stanza, make it a mesmerising song

