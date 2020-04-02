The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Sonam Kapoor's 'Dolly Ki Doli' And Other Films That Show Indian Weddings With A Twist

Bollywood News

Sonam Kapoor's 'Dolly Ki Doli' and other films that had an unexpected twist in the wedding, which was a major part of the plot. Have a look at the list here.

Written By Sania Kader | Mumbai | Updated On:
Sonam Kapoor

A wide range of Bollywood films over the last few years have portrayed marriages in unique ways. A few of these films saw a twist in the plot right when the ceremony was going on. Have a look at a few marriages in Bollywood films that came with a twist.

Films that came with a twist in Indian weddings

1.       Dolly Ki Doli

Dolly Ki Doli was a romantic comedy film released in the year 2015. The plot of the film revolved around a woman who would marry men, con them and escape. The film was directed by Abhishek Dogra who also contributed to the story of the film. Dolly Ki Doli featured actors like Sonam Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pulkit Samrat, among others.

2.       Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety was a comedy-drama film released in the year 2018. The plot of this film revolved around a man who had to choose between his best friend and his love. The twist came in when he was forced to make a decision in the middle of the wedding ceremony. Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety was directed by Luv Ranjan who also contributed to the story of the film. It starred actors like Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha, and Sunny Singh Nijjar in pivotal roles.

Read Sonam Kapoor Shares Her Childhood Photo On Aunt Kaveeta Singh's Birthday, See Pic

Also read Sonam Kapoor's Romantic Songs From 'I Hate Luv Storys' That Fans Appreciated; See List

3.       Shaandaar

Shaandaar was a comedy-drama film released in the year 2015. The plot of this film revolved around a wedding ceremony and the happenings around it. In the story of this film, the bride was fat-shamed by the groom to an extent where she had to call off the marriage and stand up for herself. Shaandaar was directed by Vikas Bahl who also contributed to the story of the film. It starred actors like Shahid Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Pankaj Kapoor, amongst others.

Read Sonam Kapoor Praises Anand Ahuja As He Turns Hairdresser For Brother Anant Amid Lockdown

Also read Sonam Kapoor Turns Chef For Anand Ahuja; Prepares Yum Pancakes With Banana Toppings

Image Courtesy: Screengrab from YouTube (Channel: Arbaaz Khan Productions)

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Tablighi Jamaat
24 ATTENDEES IDENTIFIED IN MP
Israel
ISRAEL HEALTH MIN TESTS POSITIVE
COVID-19
SIINGHVI BACKS YUVRAJ, HARBHAJAN
COVID-19
PREMJI RASHID ISSUES STATEMENT
Aaditya Thackeray shares 'secret message' amid COVID-19 lockdown, netizens give thumbs up
AADITYA'S POST ON SOCIAL DISTANCING
Netizens
FANS EXCITED FOR KOHLI-KP TALK