Sonam Kapoor's 'Dolly Ki Doli' And Other Films That Show Indian Weddings With A Twist

A wide range of Bollywood films over the last few years have portrayed marriages in unique ways. A few of these films saw a twist in the plot right when the ceremony was going on. Have a look at a few marriages in Bollywood films that came with a twist.

Films that came with a twist in Indian weddings

1. Dolly Ki Doli

Dolly Ki Doli was a romantic comedy film released in the year 2015. The plot of the film revolved around a woman who would marry men, con them and escape. The film was directed by Abhishek Dogra who also contributed to the story of the film. Dolly Ki Doli featured actors like Sonam Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pulkit Samrat, among others.

2. Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety was a comedy-drama film released in the year 2018. The plot of this film revolved around a man who had to choose between his best friend and his love. The twist came in when he was forced to make a decision in the middle of the wedding ceremony. Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety was directed by Luv Ranjan who also contributed to the story of the film. It starred actors like Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha, and Sunny Singh Nijjar in pivotal roles.

3. Shaandaar

Shaandaar was a comedy-drama film released in the year 2015. The plot of this film revolved around a wedding ceremony and the happenings around it. In the story of this film, the bride was fat-shamed by the groom to an extent where she had to call off the marriage and stand up for herself. Shaandaar was directed by Vikas Bahl who also contributed to the story of the film. It starred actors like Shahid Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Pankaj Kapoor, amongst others.

