Sonam Kapoor's Shocking Revelations During Interviews Will Leave You Stunned

Sonam Kapoor is one of the most popular and stylish Bollywood actors. Sonam Kapoor's movies like Neerja, Padman and Veere Di Wedding were highly appreciated by the audience. Sonam has proved her versatility through these movies. Apart from her amazing acting skills, Sonam Kapoor is also very vocal about her views and is often seen speaking her mind out. Sometimes Sonam Kapoor's unfiltered views about other celebrities and Bollywood have landed her in controversies as well. Here are times when Sonam Kapoor made shocking revelations that stunned her fans.

Sonam Kapoor reveals that she was molested when she was young:

During an interview with a leading entertainment portal, Sonam Kapoor shared that she was molested when she was very young and that it had a very traumatizing effect on her. Sonam Kapoor was brutally honest with her words during the interview. Sonam shared this incident when other female celebrities were sharing their personal experiences during the interview.

Fawad Khan was never her first choice for Khoobsurat:

Sonam Kapoor stunned her fans when she, in an interview with a leading news portal, made some shocking revelations about her movie Khoobsurat. The National Award winner said that Fawad Khan was not her first choice for the movie. She said that no Bollywood star was ready to work with her in the movie because it was called Khoobsurat.

And so she tried asking Fawad Khan and he agreed to work with her. And eventually, it worked in his favour as he gained a lot of popularity after the movie. Another revelation about her movie was that she had a hard time convincing her sister Rhea Kapoor to produce the movie Khoobsurat.

Some Shocking revelations about her personal life:

Sonam Kapoor is considered to be one of the most stylish and fittest actors of Bollywood. But during several interviews, Sonam Kapoor has revealed that she is a huge foodie and can not stop herself from indulging in mouth-watering delicacies. The actor further said that she tries to keep a balance between working out and her eating habits and that is the main reason for her being so fit.

Sonam Kapoor has revealed in an interview that during her college days, she has worked as a waitress to earn some extra pocket money. Sonam has said that she never relied on her father Anil Kapoor for her necessities and luxuries. She also said that she started paying for her luxurious clothes and accessories from a very young age.

