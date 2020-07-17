Kareena Kapoor Khan Features In Bob Marley's 'One Love' To Support UNICEF's Campaign

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan recently took to her Instagram handle to share a video where she featured in Bob Marley’s classic song One Love, One Heart Reimagined by the Marley Family. The actor being UNICEF’s celebrity advocate Kareena also went on to feature in the song along with other artists from all around the world.

Members of the Marley family, including Stephen, Cedella and Skip Marley, have released a re-imagined version of the famous One Love song of late Bob Marley to support UNICEF 's campaign for children affected by COVID-19. In the video, one can see Kareena and the other artists performing actions to the lyrics of the song. Some can also be seen holding banners that read “Love”, “Peace”, “Freedom”, and much more.

Along with the video, Kareena also wrote, “Together, we can reimagine a better world for everyone. Proud to be a part of @bobmarley’s classic #OneLoveOneHeart reimagined by the Marley family and artists from across the world, in support of @unicef’s COVID-19 response.” Watch the video below.

Fans went on to praise the actor and the music video with lots of support and praise. The post garnered several likes and comments. Netizens posted several happy and kind emojis in the comment section.

Also read | Kareena Kapoor Khan Praises Kunal Kemmu’s 'Lootcase' Trailer, Calls It ‘outstanding’

About the song

The track, released today by Tuff Gong International and Amplified Music Ltd and is also available on all major streaming platforms. The song was recorded by the Marley family in response to UNICEF 's appeal to help rethink a fairer, more equitable environment for children whose lives have been disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, and also to honour the late Bob Marley.

The song and music video features artists and musicians from Brazil, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Jamaica, India, Mali, Nigeria, New Zealand, Sudan, Syria, the United Kingdom and the United States. It is also reported that all proceeds from the song and related events will directly benefit Reimagine and help UNICEF respond to the urgent needs by supplying children and families with soap, gloves, hygiene kits, protective equipment and lifesaving material.

Also read | Kareena Kapoor Has Been Sister Karisma’s Biggest Cheerleader & These Pics Are Proof

On the work front

The actor will next be seen in Advait Chandan’s Laal Singh Chaddha where she will be seen sharing screen space with Aamir Khan. The movie is reported to be a remake of the film Forrest Gump that released in the year 1994. The film is expected to release in December 2020.

Also read | When Nushrratt Bharuccha Had Her Big Fan Moment With Kareena Kapoor Khan; Watch

Also read | Kareena Kapoor Voices Support For Tata Memorial Hospital's Fundraiser

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.