Songs For Baby Shower To Check Out On The Occasion Of 'godh Bharai' Function In Family

Godh Bharai or Baby Shower is the traditional celebration of the beauty and majesty of pregnancy and motherhood. The festival is celebrated during the 7th month of pregnancy, and the ritual witnesses the family and loved ones of the Mom-to-be celebrating exuberantly and praying for the safe delivery and health of both the mother and baby. Here we have listed a few songs to make your Baby Shower celebration extra special.

ALSO READ: Ishqiya Movie Songs That Stole All Music Lovers' Hearts; Watch Videos

Dhiktana

The famous song is from the movie Hum Aapke Hain Kaun. The movie has an ensemble cast of Madhuri Dixit, Salman Khan, Mohnish Bahl, Renuka Shahane in the lead roles. The song shows the celebration of welcoming the first baby in the house. The song is sung by legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, S. P. Balasubrahmanyam, Udit Narayan and Shailender Singh.

Meri Duniya Tu Hi Re

The movie Heyy Babyy featured this song Meri Duniya Tu Hi Re. Heyy Babyy was a Sajid Khan directed movie released in 2007. Actors Akshay, Riteish Deshmukh and Fardeen can be seen taking care of the baby in the song. The song is sung by Sonu Nigam, Shankar Mahadevan, and Shaan.

Chanda Hai Tu Mera Suraj Hai Tu

The famous song is from the movie Aradhana which features Rajesh Khanna and Sharmila Tagore in the lead roles. Lata Mangeshkar gave her melodious voice to the song. Sharmila is seen playing with her baby and showing love to him in the garden. The song is considered as one of the most loved songs for baby shower occasion.

ALSO READ: TV Shows To Binge On That Have Completed 1000+ Episodes; See List

Mere Ghar Ayee Ek Nanhi Pari

The song is from the movie Kabhie Kabhie which is a film about mismatched couples with no linear plot, no clear-cut narrative, framework. The film featured Amitabh Bachchan, Rakhie, Shashi Kapoor, Waheeda Rehman, Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh. The film won Filmfare awards for its music, and the screenplay that year.

Choti Si Pyarisi Nanhisi

The song was featured in the film Anari which had Venkatesh and Karisma Kapoor in the lead role. The song shows brother singing song for his sister with a lovable and funny action. Alka Yagnik lent her voice to this beautiful song.

ALSO READ: Shweta Tiwari Style File: Best Outfits And Fashion Statements Of The Television Actor

ALSO READ: Hina Khan To Jennifer Winget: A Look At The Best Dressed Television Actors

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.