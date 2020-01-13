TV Shows To Binge On That Have Completed 1000+ Episodes; See List

Though many consider Indian television soap-opera to be cringe-worthy, it has often seen as playing second-fiddle to Bollywood industry. With new shows and its format, they have managed to keep their viewers entertained. However, serials when gaining so much popularity, it is obvious that they will be in a way of long-run for over several years. Here we bring you longest-running TV shows that have completed 1000 or more episodes throughout its journey.

ALSO READ: Naagin 4: Jasmin Bhasin Goes On A Diet For Her Role For The Television Drama 'Naagin'

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah which premiered in 2008 is one of the longest-running sitcoms of Indian television. Based on Duniya Ne Undha Chashma written by real-life columnist and playwright Taarak Mehta for Gujarati weekly magazine Chitralekha, the show gained popularity because of its characters and won several awards. The story is set in the fictional Gokuldham Society of Mumbai.

Naagin

Naagin brought back the era of supernatural shows. The show is created by none other than Ekta Kapoor and was premiered in 2016. The show is now in its fourth season with Surbhi Jyoti, Anita Hassanandani, Pearl V Puri and Karanvir Bohra in lead roles. The first season featured Mouni Roy, Arjun Bijlani, Adaa Khan and Sudha Chandran in pivotal roles. The weekend show which airs on Colors enjoys a massive fan following.

Kasauti Zindagii Kay

Kasautii Zindagii Kay is one of the most ambitious TV shows by Ekta Kapoor. Currently, the reboot of 2001 series is aired on Star Plus, featuring Parth Samthaan, Erica Fernandes and Aamna Sharif in the lead roles. The show directed by Muzammil Desai is close to the heart of Ekta Kapoor. The original Kasautii had Shweta Tiwari, Cezzane Khan and Urvashi Dholakia in lead roles. It was the character of infamous vamp Komolika and her trademark style that made Urvashi an overnight star.

ALSO READ: Hina Khan To Jennifer Winget: A Look At The Best Dressed Television Actors

Ye Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

One of the longest-running Hindi TV show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, produced by Rajan Shahi completed 10 years on 12 January 2019 and is still one of the most enjoyed and viewed TV serials. Hina Khan shot to fame with the show as she played the lead role alongside Karan Mehra. Currently, real-life couple Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi are playing the pivotal characters of Kartik and Naira.

Kumkum Bhagya

Kumkum Bhagya created by Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms premiered in April 2014. The show starring Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha in lead roles airs on Zee TV. The show is loosely based on Jane Austen's novel Sense and Sensibility. The story revolves around Pragya and Abhi and currently, a twenty-year leap has been introduced. Now, the story follows Pragya and Abhi's separated young twin daughters, Prachi and Rhea. Kumkum Bhagya was loved by the audience because of the crackling chemistry between the lead pair.

ALSO READ: Shweta Tiwari Style File: Best Outfits And Fashion Statements Of The Television Actor

ALSO READ: Christmas Celebrations Of Television Actors, From Hina Khan To Erica Fernandes

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.