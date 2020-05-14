Last Updated:

Spotify Top Lockdown Songs: How To Get The Top Lockdown Songs List And Share On Instagram?

Spotify top lockdown songs can now be checked by clicking on Tixel URL. Check your top lockdown songs from Tixel via your Spotify account & share it on Insta.

spotify top lockdown songs

You might have seen a new trend that has been going around on Instagram since the past few days. People are sharing their "Top lockdown songs" nowadays. If you want to join this fun trend then click on the Tixel URL mentioned below. The Tixel page will ask you to log in to your Spotify account. From there, the top 3 songs would be selected based on the songs that you have been hearing during the lockdown. 

How to get Spotify top lockdown songs list?

  • You will get a basic preset page on a gradient pink yellow screen showing the list of 3 songs that the you have listened to more regularly than the other songs.
  • Tixel and Spotify have come together for a campaign that would allow the users to share their favourite songs and musicians. 
  • People have been following this new trend as the Instagram trends are actually a good conversation starter these days as many countries observe a nationwide lockdown.
  • The Tixel app uses Spotify to find your top lockdown songs and yields an Instagram worthy picture showing you the list of your top 3 most heard songs during the lockdown.
  • Check the official announcement by Tixel on Twitter unravelling their new feature.
  • Look at some lists that Tixel has created for a few users.
spotify top lockdown songs, my top lockdown songs, my top spotify songs, tixel spotify, tixel spotify, top quarantine songs

Image courtesy: Twitter

How to get My top lockdown songs from Tixel Spotify collab?

  • Click on the URL https://spotify.tixel.com/
spotify top lockdown songs, my top lockdown songs, my top spotify songs, tixel spotify, tixel spotify, top quarantine songs

Image courtesy: Tixel 

  • Log in to your Spotify page and then you will get your top 3 most played songs from your Spotify song lists.
spotify top lockdown songs, my top lockdown songs, my top spotify songs, tixel spotify, tixel spotify, top quarantine songs

Image courtesy: Tixel 

spotify top lockdown songs, my top lockdown songs, my top spotify songs, tixel spotify, tixel spotify, top quarantine songs

Image courtesy: Tixel 

The campaign started to show your support for your favourite artists. Users are suggested to share and tag the artists they got as their top 3 list. 

Promo Image courtesy: StockSnap from Pixabay 

