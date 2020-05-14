Spotify Top Lockdown Songs: How To Get The Top Lockdown Songs List And Share On Instagram?

You might have seen a new trend that has been going around on Instagram since the past few days. People are sharing their "Top lockdown songs" nowadays. If you want to join this fun trend then click on the Tixel URL mentioned below. The Tixel page will ask you to log in to your Spotify account. From there, the top 3 songs would be selected based on the songs that you have been hearing during the lockdown.

How to get Spotify top lockdown songs list?

You will get a basic preset page on a gradient pink yellow screen showing the list of 3 songs that the you have listened to more regularly than the other songs.

Tixel and Spotify have come together for a campaign that would allow the users to share their favourite songs and musicians.

People have been following this new trend as the Instagram trends are actually a good conversation starter these days as many countries observe a nationwide lockdown.

The Tixel app uses Spotify to find your top lockdown songs and yields an Instagram worthy picture showing you the list of your top 3 most heard songs during the lockdown.

Check the official announcement by Tixel on Twitter unravelling their new feature.

To celebrate the relaxing of lockdown laws in Australia we're lifting the lid of fans’ most played songs in isolation. Find out yours here — https://t.co/7DVbu3w6ln pic.twitter.com/gQvm0o4g69 — tixel (@tixelofficial) May 8, 2020

Look at some lists that Tixel has created for a few users.

Image courtesy: Twitter

My top lockdown songs on Spotify via Tixel, hmmm 🤔 pic.twitter.com/YFOXuvHj1w — Julie Kahn⁷🌿🍃 (@juri4yoongi) May 12, 2020

How to get My top lockdown songs from Tixel Spotify collab?

Click on the URL https://spotify.tixel.com/

Image courtesy: Tixel

Log in to your Spotify page and then you will get your top 3 most played songs from your Spotify song lists.

Image courtesy: Tixel

Image courtesy: Tixel

The campaign started to show your support for your favourite artists. Users are suggested to share and tag the artists they got as their top 3 list.

Promo Image courtesy: StockSnap from Pixabay