Spotify Top Lockdown Songs: How To Get The Top Lockdown Songs List And Share On Instagram?

Quick links:
You might have seen a new trend that has been going around on Instagram since the past few days. People are sharing their "Top lockdown songs" nowadays. If you want to join this fun trend then click on the Tixel URL mentioned below. The Tixel page will ask you to log in to your Spotify account. From there, the top 3 songs would be selected based on the songs that you have been hearing during the lockdown.
To celebrate the relaxing of lockdown laws in Australia we're lifting the lid of fans’ most played songs in isolation. Find out yours here — https://t.co/7DVbu3w6ln pic.twitter.com/gQvm0o4g69— tixel (@tixelofficial) May 8, 2020
Image courtesy: Twitter
My top lockdown songs on Spotify via Tixel, hmmm 🤔 pic.twitter.com/YFOXuvHj1w— Julie Kahn⁷🌿🍃 (@juri4yoongi) May 12, 2020
ALSO READ| Netizens Divided Seeing Spotify's 'COVID-19 Quarantine Party Playlist'; Read Song Titles
Image courtesy: Tixel
Image courtesy: Tixel
Image courtesy: Tixel
ALSO READ| Armaan Malik Makes History, Becomes First Indian On Spotify Times Square Billboard; See
The campaign started to show your support for your favourite artists. Users are suggested to share and tag the artists they got as their top 3 list.
ALSO READ| How To Unhide Songs On Spotify? Learn Trick In Few Easy Steps
ALSO READ| Netflix And ESPN Partner With Spotify To Curate 'The Last Dance' Playlist
Promo Image courtesy: StockSnap from Pixabay