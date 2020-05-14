Kartik Aaryan's Different Looks In Films, From 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' Days To 'Love Aaj Kal'

Kartik Aaryan has been one of the most stylish superstars in Bollywood. The actor has changed a few styles since his arrival in the Hindi film industry. His looks in his earlier films and now are quite different and fans have loved the styling shift he has made. Here is an overview of how Kartik Aaryan has changed over the years in terms of style.

Kartik Aaryan's different looks in films

Pyaar Ka Punchnama

Pyaar ka Punchnama was one of the biggest films of 2011. Kartik’s performance in the film stood out, he was praised by critics and fans alike. In this film, Kartik Aaryan can be seen having a simple haircut with not much styling. The look can be described as a boy next door sort of look.

Luka Chuppi

Prior to Luka Chuppi, Kartik was seen in Akaash Vani, where he had shorter hair. However, in Luka Chuppi, Kartik Aaryan donned a more modern look. Kartik seemed well-groomed and also had a beard which made him stand out. He changed his look and fans started to love his new avatar. Luka Chuppi was a film based on the concept of live-in relationships and their effects on society which finds such things taboo.

Pati Patni Aur Woh

Kartik Aaryan almost broke the internet when he posted his new look for the film, Pati Patni Aur Woh. Kartik Aaryan was seen in a side-parted hairstyle along with a moustache that suited him well. The look seemed perfect for the office guy look that the makers were going for. The look got so popular that the makers even released an Instagram filter with that look to promote the film on social media.

Love Aaj Kal

Finally, in Love Aaj Kal, Kartik Aaryan was seen in a completely shaved look along with perfectly combed hair. The time period when the movie goes in the past is when fans get to see this look of Kartik. The actor looked innocent and charming in this avatar, according to fans. Later on, as the film progresses, Kartik grows his hair and beard and he is back to one of his common looks, which suited him best.

