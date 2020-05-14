Jennifer Lopez's Songs To Add To Workout Playlist Amid Lockdown

Jennifer Lopez is one of the biggest celebrities in the world. She has been a part of several popular movies and has also had a successful musical career. Jennifer Lopez's songs that remain widely popular include On the Floor, Booty, Papi, Love Don't Cost A Thing, Feel The Light, Dance Again, I'm real, and many more. With all that said now, here are some of her songs that you must add to your workout playlist amid lockdown.

Jennifer Lopez songs to add to your workout playlist amid lockdown

On the Floor

This is one of Jennifer Lopez's most popular songs. The song has a very groovy feel and an energetic vibe. The song's video, is also quite catchy. This is considered to be one of the best party and workout songs of Lopez that must be added to one's workout playlist. The song also depicts the chemistry between Lopez and Pitbull.

Dance Again

This is another Jennifer Lopez and Pitbull song that went viral years back and remains very popular even now. The song is perfect not just for parties and clubs but for workouts as well. Check out the song below:

Papi

This is another memorable song by Jennifer Lopez. The song came out in 2011. The music video is not the only attractive part of the song. The lyrics and the beat also impressed several critics at the time of its release. The video is a little on the dramatic side but the song is perfect for getting those sweats out.

