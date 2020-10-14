Gurmeet Choudhary Recovers From COVID-19; Compares Quarantine To '14 Years In Vanvas'

Television actor Gurmeet was tested positive for COVID-19 2 weeks back, along with his wife Debina Bonnerjee and her parents. He recently shared a picture on Instagram announcing that he and Debina have recovered from the illness. He also dropped a vlog on his YouTube channel talking about the symptoms and thanking people who helped them through the process.

Gurmeet Choudhary's health update

Gurmeet Choudhary, on October 13, shared a picture on his Instagram account announcing that he has finally recovered from COVID-19 along with Debina who also shared the news on her Instagram handle. He also dropped a video sharing the news on his Youtube channel. He said that 14 days of quarantine felt like '14 years in Vanvas', referring to 'Ramayan'. At the beginning of the video, he is seen giving his COVID-19 test which seemed painful. Debina was capturing the video and giving commentary.

He later said that 14 days were extremely tough for them to beat the illness. The couple and Debina's parents were all staying in separate rooms and could not see each other. He added that the elders are affected the most and people should take care of them and stay away from them if they're going outdoors to work. Gurmeet Choudhary mentioned in the video that when he spoke to his doctors in the initial days, they said that he had to keep himself mentally strong to fight the disease.

Gurmeet Choudhary's Instagram post

Gurmeet Choudhary's Instagram post is a picture of his with his pet dog who had to stay away from the family for 14 days. Gurmeet thanked his doctor and BMC workers for helping them through their recovery. He always thanks his fans for keeping them in their prayers. He added that nobody should take COVID-19 lightly. He mentioned that his doctors not only helped him with the medication but also gave them all mental support in these 14 days. Take a look at Gurmeet's photo on his Instagram.

Interestingly, Gurmeet Chowdhary also played Lord Ram in the television series Ramayan in 2008. His wife Debina Bonnerjee had played the role of Sita. The series aired on NDTV Imagine and their performances were critically acclaimed.

