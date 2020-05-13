Times Alia Bhatt's Mother Soni Razdan Featured In Films And TV Shows

Soni Razdan is a British actress and director who works in Hindi films. She is the wife of Bollywood director-producer Mahesh Bhatt and mother to Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt. Soni Razdan has made her screen appearance in fewer TV shows and films; however, her roles have been impactful. Apart from acting, she has also directed a couple of films as well. Take a look at the list of films and TV shows where Soni Razdan has appeared in memorable roles.

Soni Razdan's films and tv shows

Buniyaad

Soni Razdan appeared in the role of Sulochana in the serial named Buniyaad. It was a famous serial whose plot revolved around the story of the partition of India in 1947. The daily soap was directed by Ramesh Sippy. Soni Razdan played the role of Haveliram's daughter-in-law. Her character was often referred to as Lochan as well. The serial used to air on DD and Sahara One.

War

Soni Razdan played the role of Tiger Shroff's mother in the action-packed film War in 2019. The movie starred Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, and Vaani Kapoor in lead roles.

Raazi

Soni Razdan and Alia Bhatt played the role of mother and daughter in the spy thriller film Raazi. It was the first time when Alia and Soni appeared in a movie together. Just before Raazi released, Soni Razdan had apparently directed a movie called Love Affair which has not released yet.

Yours Truly

Soni Razdan played the lead role in the movie Yours Truly. It was a story of a lonely middle-aged government employee named Mithi Kumar settled in Calcutta. She finds herself falling in love during her late fifties with a railway announcer. The movie starred Pankaj Tripathi, Aahana Kumra, Mahesh Bhatt, and many others. The film was directed by Sanjoy Nag and the movie was an official adaptation of a story from the bestseller book Love Stories 1 To 14.

