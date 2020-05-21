Soni Razdan says lockdown getting 'inhuman' after cars allegedly impounded in Mumbai

Numerous relaxations have been made for Lockdown 4.0 against COVID-19, but rules have been same for numerous areas with high number of cases. Mumbai, being the most affected city in the country due to coronavirus, the police is still taking efforts to enforce the restrictions. However, some of the steps taken by the government did not go down well with Soni Razdan recently.

READ: Ranvir Shorey Says 'haven't Lost Faith In You' After Row With Mumbai Police Gets Resolved

The actor took to Twitter and responded to a tweet by Mumbai Police where it claimed action will be taken on vehicles and people travelling in the city. She asked if buying necessities like food and groceries were also not allowed. Claiming that the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) was impounding cars, the Raazi star asked ‘what is going on’, tagging Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Here’s the tweet

Dear @MumbaiPolice do you mean that we cannot go out for NECESSITIES? Because you need to let us know if we cannot buy food and groceries. For the last 55 days we have been allowed to. Now CRPF is impounding cars. What is going on. @OfficeofUT @uddhavthackeray @AUThackeray https://t.co/aUOb5Fk6mm — Soni Razdan (@Soni_Razdan) May 20, 2020

Soni also hit out at a troll who pointed to her ‘privilege’ and ‘drama’, claiming that everything was being provided at the doorsteps. She urged him to find something ‘more worthy to counter attack.'

We are getting nothing at our doorsteps. Who are you to decide what we are getting and not getting. Bas muh kholna hai to let out hot air. So many old people who don’t have help have to do this themselves. Go find something more worthy to counter attack. — Soni Razdan (@Soni_Razdan) May 20, 2020

READ: Riteish Deshmukh, Others Praise CM Uddhav For COVID-19 Address; Soni Razdan Raises Concern

She wrote that the lockdown was getting ‘inhuman’ with people walking back home with heavy groceries after their cars were impounded. She termed it as an ‘insane way’ of dealing with the city, Soni added that ‘harassing and traumatising’ people who were merely doing grocery shopping while following all rules was ‘simply idiotic !

Yes. There are plenty of clear cut flouting of lockdown rules all over the place. Catch them ! But to harass and traumatise people who are doing their grocery shopping while observing all protocols is simply idiotic ! — Soni Razdan (@Soni_Razdan) May 20, 2020

She also hit back at another netizen who spoke about her ‘entitlement’ on the actor's tweet about CRPF going on a 'rampage.' She stated that her issues were not with the force doing its job, but in ‘harassing’ people.

CRPF has been called in to seal areas and seem to be on a rampage in Juhu ! @uddhavthackeray @OfficeofUT @AUThackeray @MumbaiPolice Please people are not spreading Covid by going to shops with masks and gloves and cars. Also those going out r from Bldgs where there is no Covid https://t.co/cMGMYvTvoX — Soni Razdan (@Soni_Razdan) May 20, 2020

I don’t have issues with CRPF doing their job but with harassment of people trying to get essentials. Which is what happened yesterday. They have been called in to seal certain areas and not to harass elderly people etc shopping for groceries. Nothing entitled about that lady ! — Soni Razdan (@Soni_Razdan) May 21, 2020

This is not the first time that Soni Razdan has expressed her grievances on Twitter. Earlier too, she had questioned the closure of shops during the lockdown. She had also expressed her displeasure on the continuation of the coastal road construction.

On the same day, Ranvir Shorey too had taken to Twitter after being stopped by Mumbai Police when he had accompanied the husband of his domestic help to the hospital for her delivery. After alleging ‘harassment’ and that the cops were planning to file an FIR and impound his car, the actor thanked the force after they let him go without any action.

READ: Soni Razdan Asks 'where Are The Cops' On Market Crowd; Dolly Bindra Questions Over-pricing

READ: Soni Razdan Unhappy Over Juhu Shops Being Shut; Asks CM Uddhav As Saumya Tandon Echoes It

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.