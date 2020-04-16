Soni Razdan Clarifies Alia-Ranbir Quarantining Together, Reveals Shaheen Is Living Apart

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been one of the most followed celebrity couples of the Bollywood film industry. There were a lot of rumours stating that Alia Bhatt is in lockdown with Ranbir Kapoor, which has now been confirmed b her mother, Soni Razdan. But a number of fans also wondered if Shaheen Bhatt was also staying along with her sister and her current boyfriend. This was because the writer used to upload pictures of Alia doing daily activities while staying inside the house.

Soni Razdan reveals what her daughters are doing during COVID-19 lockdown

A news publishing house recently got the opportunity to speak to Soni Razdan, mother of Alia Bhatt. During the conversation, Soni Razdan revealed that Shaheen and Alia Bhatt are not spending the lockdown together. She confirmed that Alia Bhatt is living with her boyfriend, Ranbir Kapoor, in Mumbai. Soni Razdan has a few words about the ongoing activities of her daughters, Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt.

Soni revealed that Shaheen is currently occupied with writing new content. She also revealed that Alia has taken an online writing and reading course. She said that the two are following their daily exercise and are also cooking and doing all those things that they normally don’t get a chance to do. She said that the two are chipping in and doing a little bit of the household activities they can do.

Alia Bhatt news

On the professional end, Alia Bhatt is currently prepping up for one of her most anticipated movies, Brahmāstra. The film, Brahmāstra is being directed by Ayan Mukerji who has been a very close friend of the Student Of The Year star. Her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor is also going to be a part of the film’s cast. The movie was initially scheduled to hit the cinemas on December 4, 2020, but the Coronavirus pandemic could possibly affect the film’s release date.

