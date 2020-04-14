Soni Razdan Unhappy Over Juhu Shops Being Shut; Asks CM Uddhav As Saumya Tandon Echoes It

The situation is not the most conducive in various parts of the country amid the lockdown to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Though the higher authorities have promised that daily essentials will be available, some have found it hard to buy vegetables and other commodities. Similar instances are now being experienced by the celebrities of the film industry.

Soni Razdan was one of those who was unhappy about finding all shops closed and vendors not selling vegetables in Mumbai’s Juhu. The actor took to Twitter to express her displeasure and seek answers from Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Tagging the handles of the CM and Mumbai Police, the Raazi star wrote that the citizens were promised that the shops would be open to prevent overcrowding. She asked then how come all shops were closed and even vegetable sellers were saying that they will be open only on Mondays.

Razdan asked how could one survive in the situation since it will lead to overcrowding. The actor added that the matter was serious and that there were even a possibility of 'riots,' since it was not possible to overcrowd at shops.

For the unversed, numerous film stars live in the Juhu area of Mumbai, including Amitabh Bachchan and many others.

@MumbaiPolice @CMOMaharashtra I thought we were promised that all shops would be open 24 hours to prevent overcrowding. Then why are ALL SHOPS AND VEGETABLE SELLERS shut in Juhu and they’re saying will only be open on Mondays ? How can we survive. This will increase crowding !! — Soni Razdan (@Soni_Razdan) April 14, 2020

This is serious as we cannot afford to crowd shops at all. There will be riots if this continues. We cannot even buy bread https://t.co/K12xdoAAGs — Soni Razdan (@Soni_Razdan) April 14, 2020

Saumya Tandon was another actor who asked the CM on Twitter, and wrote that the closure of shops would make people panic and makes them hoard. The Jab We Met actor hoped the shops selling daily essentials should be open so that there is no overcrowding.

If we get into huge clusters the next day after the shutting of the shops , it defeats the purpose, makes people panic and forces them to hoard. It’s better to let the essentials be open all throughout to avoid crowding. Please evaluate @OfficeofUT @AUThackeray — Saumya Tandon (@saumyatandon) April 14, 2020

Babumoshai Bandookbaaz actor Bidita Bag, who lives in Andheri, near Juhu, shared an image of a circular and asked if it was true that vegetables and groceries shops were asked to be open only on Mondays.

Will shops remain open everyday or just on monday's? Can anybody verify this? I am writing from Andheri West. Its creating panic among people. @MumbaiPolice pic.twitter.com/1FsYHumyzU — Bidita Bag 🇮🇳 (@biditabag) April 13, 2020

Maharashtra is the most affected state by a big margin in terms of the COVID-19 outbreak, with over 2000 cases and 160 deaths, with Mumbai alone contributing a significant portion.

Meanwhile, the national lockdown, that was to end on Tuesday, has been extended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi till May 3.

