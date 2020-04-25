Soni Razdan asks 'where are the cops' on market crowd; Dolly Bindra questions over-pricing

It’s been more than a month of the lockdown in India over the COVID-19 pandemic. While the number of cases and deaths rising daily has been a concern, the manner in which the lockdown rules have been flouted in parts of the country has also been alarming. Not just leaders across political parties, even celebrities from the film industry have expressed their displeasure over some of the incidents.

In the latest instance, the crowd at one of the markets in Mumbai infuriated Soni Razdan. As a video of a big crowd at a vegetable and fruit market in Mumbra surfaced on Twitter, the actor termed it ‘unbelievable’ and wondered where the police was.

Here’s the post

Where are the cops ? Unbelievable ! — Soni Razdan (@Soni_Razdan) April 25, 2020

The Raazi star had earlier tweeted to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray when the shops were closed in Mumbai’s Juhu.

This is serious as we cannot afford to crowd shops at all. There will be riots if this continues. We cannot even buy bread https://t.co/K12xdoAAGs — Soni Razdan (@Soni_Razdan) April 14, 2020

That was not the only complaint, even Dolly Bindra expressed her concern over overpriced vegetables in Goregoan area of Mumbai. The actor claimed vegetables were sold for Rs 100/kg. The former Bigg Boss star also reacted to BJP MLA Ashish Shelar’s video of a ‘reasonable vegetable van’, tagging Shiv Sena’s official handles, urging them to look into the matter and provide a solution for her grievance.

Here are the post:

I need to know where can we get vegetables in goregoan as twice in society veg seller had come rs 100 he was selling each vegetables very expensive @Iamrahulkanal @ShivSena @ShivsenaComms @Subhash_Desai opp inorbit mall — Dolly D Bindra (@DollyBindra) April 25, 2020

Yahan hamereh area goregoan opp inorbit mall they charge 100 rs kilo each vegetables in my society I need someone to take initiative for this and help here look into this https://t.co/ZL5LeCPvHX — Dolly D Bindra (@DollyBindra) April 25, 2020

Meanwhile, the celebrities have also been raising their voice against numerous other violations of the lockdown like the attack on doctors, health workers amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Many have also lent support to various initiatives like urging the COVID-19-recovered patients to donate blood, initiative against domestic violence and some have also participated in informational campaigns of the government. Most of the stars have also contributed to the various relief funds, and come out to support the daily wage workers, as the lockdown continues till May 3.

