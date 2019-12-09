Today India Is Celebrating...: Subramanian Swamy Slams Congress On Sonia Gandhi's Birthday

As Congress leader Sonia Gandhi celebrated her 73rd Birthday on December 9, well wishes poured in from all her family, friends, followers and political allies. However, Dr. Subramanian Swamy couldn't help but link the dual significances of the day. The BJP Rajya Sabha MP took to his official Twitter handle and stated how India is celebrating the world Anti Corruption Day on the same day as Congress party happens to be celebrating Sonia Gandhi's birthday.

He issued the following tweet:

Today India is celebrating World Anti Corruption Day. Congi is celebrating Corruption Day because of TDK birthday today — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) December 9, 2019

Subramanian Swamy has long been a crusader against UPA-era corruption, being involved in multiple high-profile cases against Congress leaders, including in the National Herald case over which Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi are currently out on bail.

Earlier on December 3, when former Union Finance Minister and Congress leader P. Chidambaram has been granted bail by Supreme Court after 106 days of being arrested in the INX Media Case, BJP leader Sambit Patra had taken to Twitter and described how P. Chidambaram had joined the long list of Congress party's “OOBC(Out On Bail Club)”.

So finally Chidambaram too joins the long list of “OOBC(Out On Bail Club)” in the Congress ..He joins the coveted Club,some members of which are:

1)Sonia Gandhi

2)Rahul Gandhi

3)Robert Vadra

4)Motilal Vohra

5)Bhupinder Hooda

6)Sashi Tharoor

Etc Etc https://t.co/VPVxcqzv4H — Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) December 4, 2019

Congress wishes Sonia Gandhi

Sonia Gandhi has decided to not celebrate her birthday this year in order to stand in solidarity with women across the country, amid the spate of horrific incidents regarding crimes against women that have triggered a nationwide outrage. Her party wished her with the following Tweet.

The longest serving Congress President, Smt. Sonia Gandhi's exemplary strength of character has inspired generations of Congress leaders. Her strength, dignity, compassion & grace has united us and made us strong. We wish her a very happy birthday. #HappyBirthdaySoniaGandhi pic.twitter.com/t919LUwowV — Congress (@INCIndia) December 9, 2019

