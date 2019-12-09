The Debate
Today India Is Celebrating...: Subramanian Swamy Slams Congress On Sonia Gandhi's Birthday

General News

Senior BJP leader Dr Subramanian Swamy on Monday took a jibe at Congress president Sonia Gandhi, as he wrote about India celebrating anti-corruption day

Subramanian

As Congress leader Sonia Gandhi celebrated her 73rd Birthday on December 9, well wishes poured in from all her family, friends, followers and political allies. However, Dr. Subramanian Swamy couldn't help but link the dual significances of the day. The BJP Rajya Sabha MP took to his official Twitter handle and stated how India is celebrating the world Anti Corruption Day on the same day as Congress party happens to be celebrating Sonia Gandhi's birthday.

He issued the following tweet:

Subramanian Swamy has long been a crusader against UPA-era corruption, being involved in multiple high-profile cases against Congress leaders, including in the National Herald case over which Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi are currently out on bail.

READ | PM Modi wishes Sonia Gandhi on her 73rd birthday after she decides to skip celebrations

Earlier on December 3, when former Union Finance Minister and Congress leader P. Chidambaram has been granted bail by Supreme Court after 106 days of being arrested in the INX Media Case, BJP leader Sambit Patra had taken to Twitter and described how P. Chidambaram had joined the long list of Congress party's “OOBC(Out On Bail Club)”. 

READ | BJP's Sambit Patra takes a 'Out On Bail Club' jibe to SC granting bail to Chidambaram

Congress wishes Sonia Gandhi

Sonia Gandhi has decided to not celebrate her birthday this year in order to stand in solidarity with women across the country, amid the spate of horrific incidents regarding crimes against women that have triggered a nationwide outrage. Her party wished her with the following Tweet.

READ | Sonia Gandhi to forego 73rd birthday celebration to show solidarity with Indian women

READ | Crime Branch to probe Delhi Anaj Mandi fire; Sonia Gandhi & WB CM Mamata issue statements

Published:
