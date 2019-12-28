The Debate
Sonnalli Seygall Is Stealing Hearts With These Pool-side Outfits

Bollywood News

Sonnalli Seygall is an Indian actress and a model. Sonnalli is also praised immensely for her fashion sense. Here are the best pool-side looks of Sonnalli. Read

Written By Pooja Dhar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Sonnalli Seygall

Sonnalli Seygall is an Indian actor and model. She entered the Bollywood industry with Luv Ranjan’s Pyaar Ka Punchnama (2011). Along with being loved for being the versatile actor that she is, Sonnalli is also praised immensely for her fashion sense. Here are the best pool-side looks of Sonnalli Seygall. Check them out here-

Sonnalli Seygall's best pool-side outfits

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonnalli Seygall (Sonali) (@sonnalliseygall) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonnalli Seygall (Sonali) (@sonnalliseygall) on

Sonnalli is seen posing in a crème colour three-piece set. She has worn a bralette and denim hot-shorts. She wore a crème colour transparent embroidered thigh length kurta on top.  The golden colour stilettoes go perfectly well with her outfit. The open wavy hair is making the look more alluring.

A post shared by Sonnalli Seygall (Sonali) (@sonnalliseygall) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonnalli Seygall (Sonali) (@sonnalliseygall) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonnalli Seygall (Sonali) (@sonnalliseygall) on

Sonnalli is seen wearing a pink colour one-piece swimsuit. She has worn black colour sunglasses and left her straight hair open. She finished her look by wearing nude make-up. The look is perfect to try for your next beach getaway.

A post shared by Sonnalli Seygall (Sonali) (@sonnalliseygall) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonnalli Seygall (Sonali) (@sonnalliseygall) on

Sonnalli Seygall looks stunning in this golden and pink pool-side outfit. She has worn a golden colour bralette and a pink colour halter neck wrap around dress. She has left her wet hair open and wore a blood-red lipstick. 

Published:
COMMENT
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

