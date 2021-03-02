Shriya Saran Shares Glimpses Of Vacay With Hubby Andrei In Peru, Says 'Take Me Back'

On Monday night, Shriya Saran took to Instagram and shared glimpses of her trip to Machi Picchu, Peru. In the first video, the actor was having a gala time with animals on the mountain, whereas in the second one, she had a close encounter with the species. The third slide was an amazing picture with her husband, Andrei Koscheev. The duo posed for a portrait amid the mountains. More so, they also twinned in white outfits. Reminiscing the memories from her trip, Shriya wrote “Take me back” in the caption and went on to tag her husband.

Earlier, the Drishyam actor shared another series of her pictures in which she was seen striking different poses in various locations. In the caption, she wrote, “Happy shining Sunday. Stay positive and Covid negative.” Soon, Narayani Shastri, Deepika Mehta, Aarti Ravi, Bhumika Chawla and many others dropped endearing comments on Shriya Saran’s photos. Apart from this, Saran also took to her Instagram story and posted a mushy pic with her husband. The duo could be seen kissing each other while attending an event. The GIF on the post read, “Monday, new day, new me, new week.” While the actor pulled off an abstract printed dress, her husband kept it casual in a tee.

On the work front, Shriya Saran has several movies in the pipeline. On February 13, the makers of her upcoming movie Gamanam shared a brand new poster and revealed its release date. Written and directed by debutante Sujana Rao, this soon-to-be-released multilingual is produced by Ramesh Karutoori, Venki Pushadapu and Gnana Shekar VS, jointly. Meanwhile, Ilaiyaraaja has composed the music. Sharing the poster, Shriya wrote, "Gamanam is destined to release in theatres on March 19th, 2021."

More so, she added that it's her anniversary on that day and it's a special date for her. Apart from this, she also has Naragasooran in the pipeline. Helmed by Karthick Naren, the movie also stars Arvind Swamy, Sundeep Kishan and Indrajith. However, the action-thriller's release date isn't revealed yet.

