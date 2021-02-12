Karthi Sivakumar Shares Nostalgic Post Of Travelling In Pallavan Bus During College Days

Karthi Sivakumar, also known by his stage name, Karthi took to his social media handle to share a throwback picture from his college days. He reminisced about his younger days where he would spend time with his friends on the bus. The 43-year-old actor rarely opens up about his personal life and so sharing such an intimate memory came as a surprise to many of his fans. Sharing the image, Karthi Sivakumar also captioned the image with a personal message feeling nostalgic about his youthful days.

Karthi Sivakumar feels nostalgic

In the latest Instagram post, Karthi can be seen with a bunch of his friends on a bus. He wrote in the caption that Pallavan is a trustworthy friend of the Chennai people. He also wrote that many memories were made in the bus as he spent most of his time there while adding a smiley at the end of the sentence. Sharing such a nostalgic picture has made his fans happy and appreciate the actor sharing such a private photo with them.

Karthi Sivakumar’s Instagram filled with love comments

Karthi Sivakumar’s photos always create quite a stir among his fans and this picture was no exception. The fans immediately poured in their love and support for the actor in the comment section. One fan, upon seeing young Karthi’s picture, called the actor ‘Chocolate boy’. While others commented smileys with heart eyes. Karthi Sivakumar’s photos on Instagram are liked by thousands of his fans.

Pic Credit: Karthi Sivakumar Instagram.

Karthi Sivakumar's Instagram feed

Karti enjoys a fan base of 949k followers on Instagram. Karthi Sivakumar's Instagram is filled with his promotional activities, movie posters, and snaps with his family. Karthi also shares writings and thoughts of his own on his social media handle. Sharing such joyous and precious moments of his life, fans can't help but like all of Karthi Sivakumar's photos.

Karthi Sivakumar’s movies

Aayirathil Oruvan, Paruthiveeran, and Paiyaa are few of the many Karthi Sivakumar’s movies. His debut success with Ayitha Ezhuthu earned him several praises from the critics and fans alike. Karthi Sivakumar’s movies are enjoyed across the Tamil industry thanks to his strong fan base. Karthi Sivakumar's movies also include a list of hits such as Kaithi, Kaatru Veliyidai, and Thozha. His latest release in 2021 is Sulthan directed by Bakkiyaraj Kanna.

