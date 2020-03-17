Sonu Nigam's Net Worth Post His Decision To Take Up Farming Will Surprise You

Sonu Nigam is an Indian playback singer who is very popular among fans of Bollywood. He has won numerous accolades and is a well-known singer in regional cinema too. The actor has worked in the music industry for more than 30 years. In recent reports by various media portals, Sonu Nigam intends to pursue farming on the piece of land he owns in Karjat, Maharashtra. Here is his estimated net worth as reported by various media portals. Read on to know more about it.

Sonu Nigam’s net worth

According to various media portals, Sonu Nigam has a total net worth of $50 million which when converted to Indian rupees, is approximately equal to Rs 369 crore.

Sonu Nigam was born in Faridabad, Haryana and started singing at a very young age. He used to perform at various shows along with his father, and after several years, he relocated to Mumbai to make a career in Bollywood as a singer. After having struggled initially, he began to record covers and radio commercials. In the mid-90s, he started hosting the singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma and in the year 1999 his album Deewana was released. The album was a huge success, and ever since then, Sonu Nigam has gone on to become one of the most valued singers our country has. He has released over 23 albums in five languages and has appeared in movies as a supporting cast also.

