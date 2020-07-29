Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Riya Sen Asks Fans To Demand CBI Inquiry, See Post

Actor Riya Sen has stepped forward to demand a CBI investigation for the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. In her latest Instagram post, she urged her fans and followers to demand a special CBI inquiry into the case. Read on:

Riya Sen demands a CBI inquiry for SSR

On Wednesday, Riya Sen took to her official social media handle and posted a photo of Sushant Singh Rajput with a quote by the late actor. In the caption, Sen demanded a CBI inquiry and also urged her fans to do the same. Riya Sen, in her caption, wrote, “For anyone following the news it’s safe to say that we are left with a huge amount of inconsistencies on the findings revealed by the authorities. There is definitely so much more than meets the eye. As residents of this country, we should all demand an independent CBI inquiry. #justiceforssr #truth #love #sushantsinghrajput”.

The actor stated that there is 'definitely much more than what meets the eye' in this case and thus a special investigation is really necessary. The post has garnered over six thousand likes within one hour of its posting. The Sushant Singh Rajput quote on the photo read, “R.I.P. I have been overshadowed for the past 25 years of my life when I was a nobody to the world. But I was a superstar in my head”. Here is the official social media post by Riya Sen:

Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh has filed an FIR against SSR's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and 5 others on July 25. A six-paged FIR has been filed against Rhea Chakraborty and she has been accused of abetting suicide. The FIR also stated that Rhea Chakraborty gave SSR an overdose of medicine on the pretext of treatment for dengue. According to the FIR, Rhea Chakraborty had blackmailed Sushant Singh Rajput and blocked him after leaving him. A huge transaction was also made from his bank account.



