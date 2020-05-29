Sonu Sood's Response To Shikhar Dhawan, Suresh Raina's Praise Wins Netizens Over

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood is renowned more for his negative roles on screen, but recently the actor garnered a lot of praise for being a hero in real life. While migrant workers are struggling to get back home to their families, Sonu Sood recently came forward and gave them a helping hand by arranging several buses for them to get back home.

The Dabangg star began the initiative on March 12 when he and entrepreneur Neeti Goel arranged ten buses along with food and beverages for migrant labourers, who returned to their villages. Both took permission from Maharashtra as well as the Karnataka governments for the same. The actor reportedly has aid that he will do everything he can from his end to help the migrant workers, who are suffering due to the pandemic.

Shikhar Dhawan, Suresh Raina hail Sonu Sood

While several celebrities came forward and hailed Sonu Sood for providing a helping hand to the migrants, Team India cricketers Shikhar Dhawan and Suresh Raina also lauded Sonu Sood for his contribution during the COVID-19 crisis. Shikhar Dhawan, in his tweet, saluted Sonu Sood for his efforts to help people reach their respective destinations.

A big salute to you @SonuSood for your heroic efforts in making sure stranded migrant workers get to reach their homes. 🙏🏻👌🏻 — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) May 25, 2020

Sonu Sood was quick to reply to Suresh Raina and Shikhar Dhawan's tweets and thanked them for acknowledging his efforts for people. He even called Suresh Raina an 'inspiration'. In response to Shikhar Dhawan's tweet, Sonu Sood replied saying that just like how India is at ease when he bats, he would continue helping until every migrant reaches home.

Thank u so much my brother.❣️India knows when @SDhawan25 is at cease “WE ARE HOME”. I promise, I will stay at this crease till the end and make sure that every migrant will say “ WE ARE HOME “ ❤️ https://t.co/WhRNkjg7cb — sonu sood (@SonuSood) May 26, 2020

Thank u so much my brother. You are an inspiration... always.❣️Love u loads ❤️ https://t.co/7iJHvR9ER1 — sonu sood (@SonuSood) May 27, 2020

Fans react to Sonu Sood's response

तू विलेन भले है फिल्मों का पर समझे सब के दर्द प्रिये कितने भी चुलबुल आए जाएं छेदी है असली मर्द प्रिये — Arpit Tripathi 🇮🇳 (@imArpitTripahti) May 27, 2020

Bahit khoob sonu bhai aap aur tarakki hasil karo — Mohd Suaib (@MohdSua77754677) May 27, 2020

Sonu Sood net worth

The Sonu Sood net worth figure is estimated to be somewhere around ₹130.34 crores ($17 million) across multiple reports. The Sonu Sood net worth amount also includes brand endorsements. The Sonu Sood net worth is speculated to see a rise as he now has been roped in for Sundar C's much-anticipated movie- Madha Gaja Raja. (MGR) The film was initially slated to release in October, however, now with the on-going pandemic, there is no official announcement about the same. Meanwhile, Sood will also be a part of Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar starrer Prithviraj, an upcoming film directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi.

